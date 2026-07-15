Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 15, 2026

Special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Loganville Family serving thousands of families through soccer since 1996: Non-Profit "Awesome Kids" provides free recreational and educational programs for people with special needs. Samantha received a special jersey from Lionel Messi. For more on their program, click here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: This week's "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features background roles for a fit model in Lizard Music and core campers for Talbot Pines. Additional opportunities include an unnamed feature seeking basketball players with an NBA look, a creative production job opening at The Home Depot, and an actor prep workshop.

National Chicken Salad Day with the Chicken Salad Chick: They will celebrate at its Woodstock restaurant, bringing the national observance back to the state where the brand is based. The event will include yard games, a tote bag personalization station, a bag charm station, guest flavor proclamations and other interactive moments designed to bring the spirit of the holiday to life.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Honey Bear. Click here for more information.