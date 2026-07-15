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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 15, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 15, 2026 2:35 PM EDT
Published July 15, 2026 2:35 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Local non-profit organizer meets Lionel Messi
Local non-profit organizer meets Lionel Messi

Local non-profit organizer meets Lionel Messi

Non-Profit "Awesome Kids" provides free recreational and educational programs for people with special needs

Loganville Family serving thousands of families through soccer since 1996:  Non-Profit "Awesome Kids" provides free recreational and educational programs for people with special needs. Samantha received a special jersey from Lionel Messi. For more on their program, click here. 

Casting Call: Basketball feature, Lizard Music and Talbot Pines
Casting Call: Basketball feature, Lizard Music and Talbot Pines

Casting Call: Basketball feature, Lizard Music and Talbot Pines

This week's "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features background roles for a fit model in Lizard Music and core campers for Talbot Pines. Additional opportunities include an unnamed feature seeking basketball players with an NBA look, a creative production job opening at The Home Depot, and an actor prep workshop.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: This week's "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features background roles for a fit model in Lizard Music and core campers for Talbot Pines. Additional opportunities include an unnamed feature seeking basketball players with an NBA look, a creative production job opening at The Home Depot, and an actor prep workshop.

Chicken Salad Chick celebrates National Chicken Salad Day
Chicken Salad Chick celebrates National Chicken Salad Day

Chicken Salad Chick celebrates National Chicken Salad Day

They will mark the inaugural holiday with a celebration at its Woodstock restaurant.

National Chicken Salad Day with the Chicken Salad Chick: They will celebrate at its Woodstock restaurant, bringing the national observance back to the state where the brand is based. The event will include yard games, a tote bag personalization station, a bag charm station, guest flavor proclamations and other interactive moments designed to bring the spirit of the holiday to life.

Meet Honey Bear
Meet Honey Bear

Meet Honey Bear

Atlanta Humane brings in a dog named Honey Bear. Visit Atlantahumane.org for more information. 

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Honey Bear. Click here for more information. 

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