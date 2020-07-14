Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 14, 2020

Butterfly Encounter lands at the Chattahoochee Nature Center: Reservations are required and masks are encouraged, but aside from the obvious changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, staffers at the Chattahoochee Nature Center say their popular Butterfly Encounter will provide the same magical experience for visitors this year.

This year’s Butterfly Encounter opened last month will will continue daily through August 2, welcoming visitors into a butterfly-filled tent and allowing them to see the delicate winged creatures closer than ever before. The Chattahoochee Nature Center is requiring visitors to buy tickets in advance and for a specific date and time, so that capacity inside the encounter will be reduced.

Meanwhile, staffers will be required to wear masks and guests are strongly encouraged to wear them. Staffers say they’ve also put separate entrances and exits in place, in order to reduce cross-traffic and to help visitors maintain social distance. Visitors should also know that all transactions will be credit card only — no cash accepted.

Hours for this year’s Butterfly Encounter are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is included with General Admission, which costs $10 for adults, $7 for those 65 and older and students, and $6 for children ages three to 12. To buy tickets and make a reservation, click here.

"Money Making Conversations" with Rushion McDonald: Important tax deadlines are fast approaching and keep in mind, the Internal Revenue Service will not be extending tax day again. Emmy-winning producer and host of "Money Making Conversations" Rushion McDonald joins us live with why you should file for an extension this year. For more information on Rushion McDonald click here.

National Mac & Cheese Day: Chef Jernard Wells knows as "The Chef of Love" joins us with a delicious smoked gouda lobster mac & cheese recipe in honor of National Mac & Cheese Day. For more on today's recipe see below. For more on Chef Jernard Wells follow him on Instagram @chefjernard or visit his website here.

Chef Jernard’s Smoked Gouda Lobster Macaroni

1 (12 ounce) box Bowtie pasta or elbow macaroni



¼ cup butter



¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 TLBS Chef Jernard’s All Purpose Seasoning



1 teaspoon Nutmeg



1 pinch ground black pepper to taste



2 cups milk or Heavy Cream

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup of Smoked Gouda Cheese

1 cup of Provolone Cheese

1-2 Lobster tails if desired

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook Bow tie or elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain.

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; add lobster tail cook for 2 minutes, seasoning with haute cuisine All purpose spice. stir in flour, until smooth, about 5 minutes add Nutmeg. Slowly pour Heavy cream or milk into butter-flour mixture while continuously stirring until mixture is smooth and bubbling, about 3 minutes. Add Gouda, Cheddar & Provolone cheese to mixture and stir until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Fold macaroni into cheese sauce until coated for extra cheesiness add slices of Provolone on top and place in the oven on 350 for 8-10 minute

Soccer In The Streets is making an imact in underserved communities: Founded in Atlanta in 1989, Soccer in the Streets reaches kids through soccer play, work-readiness training, hands-on experiential activities, and participation in youth leadership councils.

Since the pandemic, the organization has not been able to play as much soccer as they'd like, due to the social distancing guidelines.

Organizers say the organization is about much more than just teaching youth soccer skills. They learn how to connect socially, learn about financial literacy, and more.

To learn more about Soccer in the Streets organization click here.

