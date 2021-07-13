Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 13, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta tees up new fundraiser

Thursday, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta will host its first-ever TopGolf Fundraiser Driving Great Futures Event in an effort to drive up funds for the organization’s teen workforce readiness programs. 

ATLANTA - Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta tees up new fundraiser: 

How can you help local teens prepare for college and their future careers? It’s as easy as one … two … three … FORE!

Thursday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta will host its first-ever "TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures Event" in an effort to drive up funds for the organization’s teen workforce readiness programs.  

The fundraiser will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at TopGolf’s Midtown location and will feature players of all ability levels facing off in tournament-style play while also enjoying refreshments from an open bar and a BBQ dinner buffet.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta executives say the fundraiser will specifically help local youth in career planning as well as funding scholarships, updating club technology, and teen programming.  

The organization encompasses more than 20 clubs in 10 counties across metro Atlanta and offers year-round programming for youth geared toward building character and leadership, promoting healthy lifestyle choices, and earning academic success.  

For more information on "TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures Event," click here. And click the video player to check out our preview of the big event!

Actress Courtney Nichole previews Tyler Perry's Assisted Living midseason finale

Season two of Tyler Perry's hit comedy Assisted Living is heating up and Courtney Nichole dishes on the show before its midseason finale.

Actress Courtney Nichole joins us live to talk about Tyler Perry's "Assisted Living:" For more information on Courtney Nichole follow her on Instagram @thereekcourtney.

Actor Michael Epps on The Chi, music career

Michael Epps plays Jake Taylor, a fan favorite on the hit show The Chi. He talks about the show, his music, and more on Good Day.

Michael Epps on "Good Day Atlanta:" His character "Jake Taylor" is a fan favorite on the hit show "The Chi," and Michael Epps can be seen reprising his starring role in season 4 on Showtime's critically acclaimed series. Epps joins Good Day to talk more about the show and his music career. For more information follow him on Instagram @officalmichaelepps.

Christal Jordan on Disney's new Little Mermaid remake

Disney's latest remake is a take on The Little Mermaid with singer Halle Bailey. Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan shares the latest news about the upcoming film.

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine joins us with the latest celebrity news:  For more information on Christal Jordan follow her @enchantedpr.  

Tools to balance hormones during perimenopause

During perimenopause, women deal with hormone fluctuations and imbalances that can affect mood, weight, and even memory. Dr. Taz Bhatia joins Good Day with five tools that could help keep hormones balanced.

Dr. Taz Bhatia shares five tools to balance hormones during perimenopause: For more information on Dr. Taz click here. 

Pets of the Day from Furkids Animal Shelter

Terrance is 5 years old and looking for lots of love in his forever home. Angel is very curious and truly lives up to her name.


Pet of the day from FurKids Animal & Rescue Shelters:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.