Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 12, 2021

Local studio takes fitness to "Sky"-high levels:

You could say Erin Bernard fell "head over heels" in love with aerial arts. But that wouldn’t be entirely accurate. Because a lot of times, she’s hanging completely upside down, with her feet high above her head!

Bernard is the founder of The Sky Barre, which she describes as a "suspension-based aerial fitness studio" — in other words, it’s a place where she and her clients use aerial silks to do pull-ups, planks, lunges, and other exercises for a mix of cardio, strength, and restoration workouts.

Bernard says she discovered aerial arts just over a decade ago, building up her own skillset on the silks and hoops and eventually opening a pair of The Sky Barre locations, in Reynoldstown along the BeltLine and in Brookhaven.

Now, if you’ve ever seen artists performing on silks during a circus show or stadium music concert (think Pink!), you know it can look intimidating. And that’s where Erin Bernard says she and her instructors come in; at The Sky Barre, she says the apparatuses are lowered, making them more accessible for people who don’t have experience up in the air. The studios offer a list of classes that range from beginner-level to advanced, including Sky Stretch, Sky Barre, and Sky Bootcamp.

Of course, we’re never ones to shy away from attempting something new — so when we heard about The Sky Barre, we wanted to grab on to a silk and give it a try.

Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning with Erin Bernard and her team, and click here for more information on The Sky Barre.

"Families of the Mafia:" The families of New York's most notorious mafia dynasties talk about their ties to organized crime in MTV's "Families of the Mafia." Daughter and granddaughter of Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Karen Gravano and Karina Seabrook, join us to talk more about the show. For more information click here.

COVID-19 news and trends with Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory School of Medicine: Dr. Neil Winawer has the latest Covid-19 news. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or to participate in his Covid-19 Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Hosea Helps 16th Annual Back 2 School Jamboree:

Elizabeth Omilami talks to us about the upcoming Hosea Helps 16th Annual Back 2 School Jamboree, which provides free bookbags and school supplies, shoes from Foot Locker, grocery boxes, and more for families in need. For more information on the event click here.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from the Humane Society Cobb County Humane Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.