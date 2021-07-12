Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 12, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta studio takes fitness to new heights

The Sky Barre is a local fitness studio where instructors say hanging around is the best way to burn calories and build strength.

ATLANTA - Local studio takes fitness to "Sky"-high levels: 

You could say Erin Bernard fell "head over heels" in love with aerial arts.  But that wouldn’t be entirely accurate.  Because a lot of times, she’s hanging completely upside down, with her feet high above her head!

Bernard is the founder of The Sky Barre, which she describes as a "suspension-based aerial fitness studio" — in other words, it’s a place where she and her clients use aerial silks to do pull-ups, planks, lunges, and other exercises for a mix of cardio, strength, and restoration workouts.  

Bernard says she discovered aerial arts just over a decade ago, building up her own skillset on the silks and hoops and eventually opening a pair of The Sky Barre locations, in Reynoldstown along the BeltLine and in Brookhaven.

Now, if you’ve ever seen artists performing on silks during a circus show or stadium music concert (think Pink!), you know it can look intimidating.  And that’s where Erin Bernard says she and her instructors come in; at The Sky Barre, she says the apparatuses are lowered, making them more accessible for people who don’t have experience up in the air.  The studios offer a list of classes that range from beginner-level to advanced, including Sky Stretch, Sky Barre, and Sky Bootcamp.

Of course, we’re never ones to shy away from attempting something new — so when we heard about The Sky Barre, we wanted to grab on to a silk and give it a try.  

Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning with Erin Bernard and her team, and click here for more information on The Sky Barre.

MTV series looks inside the families of the mafia

MTV's Families of Mafia is switching gears from a reality show to a true crime docuseries to take viewers into the lives of notorious mafia families as they navigate away from the life of crime in their pasts. Karen Gravano and Karina Seabrook join Good Day to share a preview of the new season.

"Families of the Mafia:"  The families of New York's most notorious mafia dynasties talk about their ties to organized crime in MTV's "Families of the Mafia." Daughter and granddaughter of Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Karen Gravano and Karina Seabrook, join us to talk more about the show.  For more information click here.

Coronavirus news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Emory University School of Medicine Dr. Neil Winawer gives an update on the Pfizer vaccine and the Delta variant, new guidelines for schools, and more.

COVID-19 news and trends with Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory School of Medicine: Dr. Neil Winawer has the latest Covid-19 news. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or to participate in his Covid-19 Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer. 

Hosea Helps working to assist students in need

In just a couple of weeks, students will head back to school and members of Hosea Helps are gearing up right now for a special back to school event in College Park. Nonprofit president and CEO Elizabeth Omilami shares with Good Day how you can help those in need.

Hosea Helps 16th Annual Back 2 School Jamboree: 

Elizabeth Omilami talks to us about the upcoming Hosea Helps 16th Annual Back 2 School Jamboree, which provides free bookbags and school supplies, shoes from Foot Locker, grocery boxes, and more for families in need.  For more information on the event click here.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Rob is a mature black Max, a breed born without a tail. If you'd like to meet him, contact the Humane Society of Cobb County.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society Cobb County Humane Society:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 