Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 11, 2025

First look inside Capital One All-Star Village:

First pitch isn’t until next Tuesday evening — but the fun and games surrounding the Major League Baseball All-Star Game have already begun here in Atlanta!

Saturday marks opening day for Capital One All-Star Village, the massive fan experience taking over Cobb Galleria Centre daily through Tuesday, July 15. The All-Star Village is essentially a giant celebration of all things Major League Baseball, featuring appearances by baseball legends and team mascots (and yes, they’ll be posing for fan photographs and signing autographs), Q&A panels, daily giveaways, and a "food truck row." And, of course, there are plenty of interactive elements for fans, including Home Run Derby VR interactive batting cages and clinics led by baseball and softball pros.

Hours for Capital One All-Star Village are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday (Capital One cardholders get exclusive access from at 9 a.m.). Admission is $35 for adults, $30 for children aged 12 and under, $20 for seniors (65 years and older) and military personnel, and $15 for college students. The Cobb Galleria Centre is located at Two Galleria Parkway, right across Interstate 75 from Truist Park.

Of course, we couldn’t wait until tomorrow to try out some of the incredible interactive elements of the All-Star Village — so, we spent the morning there getting a sneak peek. Click the video player in this article to check it out.

Georgia’s Trilith Studios helps "Superman" soar:

Actor David Corenswet ties on the Man of Steel’s iconic red cape in the latest big-budget film version of "Superman" — and co-starring in the role of the superhero’s surroundings is Georgia’s own Trilith Studios.

The James Gunn-directed "Superman" — based, of course, on the legendary DC Comics character — took over the massive Fayetteville movie studio for several months last year. And when we say "took over"…we mean it.

"The team used our largest soundstages, they used our most advanced technology, they used literally every single creative person and team member on the lot," says Trilith Studios CEO Frank Patterson.

That includes The Lux Stage at Trilith Studios, which studio leaders tout as "one of the world's most advanced virtual production facilities." The 18,000-square-foot stage features an 80’ by 90’ by 30’ virtual production volume with an LED ceiling, allowing filmmakers to create photorealistic surroundings rather than having actors standing in front of a green screen.

Along with elevating the blue-and-red-clad superhero, Patterson says hosting a production like "Superman" elevates the entire state.

"It's a huge impact in a number of ways. Of course, it creates jobs — an opportunity for Georgians to work — and that's what's important about the industry in Georgia," says Patterson. "It also creates an opportunity for all of us Georgians to take part in a mythical, big story like this."

"Superman" opens in theaters on Friday, July 11 from DC Studios; the film also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Burgers With Buck All-star Game Burger: MLB All-Star week is here, and there's plenty of fun, food and festivities happening around the event. Buck heads down to Truist Park and chops down on an All-Star Themed Burger.

Charles Fazzino shows off his official artwork for MLB All-Star weekend: The artistic world of Charles Fazzino is vast and full of wonder. His process is unique, and his collection is important in the context of pop culture history. You can check out his MLB artwork and other items at The Art of Baseball section in All-Star Village. Visit his website here.

Trisha Yearwood talks new music and upcoming album signing: Trisha’s new album "The Mirror" is out July 18, and she'll meet fans during a of special album signing in her hometown of Monticello, Georgia on July 24.

Food Truck Friday with LaRonTina: Based out of Fayetteville, Ga, LaRonTina family-owned and operated by husband, wife and kids, serving up traditional Puerto Rican bites in a fun way. Keep up with them on social media @LaRonTina_

Conquering Fitness During a Busy Weekend in Atlanta: From Beyoncé, the MLB All-Star event, and WWE, there will be a lot going on in the city this weekend, but that doesn't mean you have to miss a workout. Jackie gives viewers a list of easy workouts.

1. Start Your Day With A Quick but Effective Workout

Think of a 20–30-minute sweat session in the morning. You can do this with resistance bands, your body weight, a quick jog, or HIIT session.

2. Make Your Workout Social and Fun

Bring friends and family along with you to work out and there are a lot of free options. The Beltine for a good walk, jog or bike ride. Try to get out in the morning before it gets too hot.

Try a free workout class. There are a lot of them in the city. Paige is hosting a free class at Riverside EpiCenter (135 Riverside Parkway in Austell) this Saturday at 9:30 am. She'll also have a chance to win tickets to see Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and John Legend.

3. Sneak in Active Commuting:

Traffic in and around the city will be crazy. Plan to park a little further away to save money and to get in a few extra steps. This will add movement to your day without needing a formal workout window.