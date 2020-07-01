Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 1, 2020

Classic car museum cruises to new location: We first visited Miles Through Time in April of 2019, when the museum was located in a 14,000-square foot space in Toccoa. Since then, Sean Mathis has moved the museum inside the Old Clarkesville Mill in Clarkesville, Georgia — doubling his space and turning the museum into a nonprofit.

Mathis says because the museum is a “hands-off” experience, anyway, he’s been able to allow visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. Current hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, and museum admission is $7. The museum’s new address is 583 Grant Street in Clarkesville.

American Red Cross blood donations and Covid-19 immunity testing: Due to the Coronavirus pandemic many blood drives were cancelled across the nation, resulting in a shortage of blood donations. Ronnika McFall joins us from the American Red Cross to talk about how the community can donate to patients, desperate for lifesaving blood. They're also providing a valuable service for those wanting to be tested for the Covid-19 antibodies. For more information click here.

Celebrity Arms with Tammy Stokes from West Coast Workout: The temperature outside is rising and it's time to pull out the tank tops and sleeveless shirts out of the closet. If you are worried about how your arms look, Tammy Stokes is here from West Coast Workout with a easy workout to help you get your arms in shape. For more information on Tammy Stokes or West Coast Workout click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: Judd is a 13 year-old Boxer mix who enjoys watching the Georgia sunset. If you would like to meet Judd contact the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia here.

Erin Rae joins us via Skype from Hot 107.9. For more information on Hot 107.9 click here.