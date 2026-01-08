Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 8, 2026

Here are the special guests and segments for Jan. 8, 2026:

Paul Milliken previews the Atlanta Boat Show: Today is opening day for the 2026 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show in partnership with Progressive, which runs daily through Sunday, Jan. 11, at the downtown Atlanta venue's Hall B. The annual event — a tradition for local families for more than 60 years — is essentially a celebration of the boating industry, and an easy way for future owners to check out a wide range of boats and personal watercraft all under one roof. Experts say it's a great place to "compare shop" — in other words, checking out various boats side-by-side and speaking with dealers before making any decisions. This year's theme is "Launching Point," which organizers say highlights the show's entry point for people new to the world of boating.

Headkrack of Fox Soul's Side Dish talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Former SNL star, Chris Redd, is getting candid on social media. Headkrack tells us what he's saying about selling drugs to his cast members, and secretly falling in love with Kenan Thompson's ex-wife. Also, Ashley Tisdale pens an essay about Hollywood's "toxic mom group." Find out which stars she's calling out for being "mean girls".

Dr. Susan C. Modesitt gives info on the updated guidelines for cervical cancer screenings: Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable cancers, when caught early. Dr. Susan Modesitt of the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University shares what we need to know about the new federal screening guidelines.

Chadwick Boyd gives a quick sesame-crusted chicken with vegetables: This time of year, we’re all looking for dinners that don’t take much time, but offer big flavor and comfort. Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd, and Editor-in-Chief of the new Make It Worth It, is here with a dinner that delivers.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a puppy named Sweet Potato. For more information on adoption, click here.



