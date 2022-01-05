Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 5, 2022

Updated January 6, 2022 9:27AM
Metro Atlanta film festival sheds light on true crime stories

Out of true crime shows and podcasts to binge? The founder of the upcoming True Crime Film Fest in Marietta says he's got a few new stories to share.

It’s likely one of the most-searched phrases of the pandemic: "true crime documentary."

From docuseries like "Making a Murderer" and "Tiger King" to podcasts like "Serial" and "Dr. Death," we seem to be living in a society that just can’t get enough true crime. And that gave Atlanta’s Cameron Munson an idea.

"It started about a year ago. I got in touch with an old high school friend who works for the Crawlspace Media podcast company, and they were researching an old cold case from our hometown," Munson recalled. "And then my peer from the Atlanta Film Series, who I’d worked for for years, was like ‘You need to start your own film festival.’ And the two things came together."

Now, the first-ever True Crime Film Fest is scheduled for later this month at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta. The lineup consists of four feature-length films and four short films, all of which tell stories Munson says deserve a little more exposure.

"We have a film that goes back to 19th Century Oklahoma, before it was Oklahoma, and what was going on there and all the crime that was happening there," said Munson of the variety of topics. "So, there are films that are going to be covering every different aspect of crime."

The festival’s host is Erica Kelley, founder of the popular podcast Southern Fried True Crime. Kelley says she appreciates the festival’s pledge to be "victim and survivor-focused."

"I am always victim-focused in my show. I don’t ever want to be salacious or sensational," says Kelley. "So, I really try to focus on the victims, their lives, how they got there, and be really respectful."

To that end, Munson says a dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization Atlanta Victim Assistance, Inc.

The True Crime Film Fest is scheduled from noon until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. For ticket information, click here. Munson says masks will be required for all attendees.

New reality show takes cooking to the 'Next Level'

Chef Nyesha Arrington is one of the mentors on FOX's 'Next Level Chef.' She joins Good Day to take us inside the show that takes competitive cooking to the next level.

New reality show looks at being a woman in the world of Atlanta real estate

Six powerful Black businesswomen are out to take over the Atlanta real estate market in the new reality series 'Ladies Who List: Atlanta.' Stars Quiana Watson, Cristyl Kimbrough, and Kira Oliver join Good Day to talk about the new show.

"Ladies Who List: Atlanta" is an eight-episode series that will follow six professional Black businesswomen working in real estate and the clients they serve in the Atlanta market while managing their ever-changing work and personal relationships. They may be friends, but business is business. "Ladies Who List: Atlanta" premieres Friday, Jan. 7 on OWN. Watch the trailer here.     

Radio personality Lore'l on Jason Derulo's recent arrest

A case of mistaken identity ended with fists flying between singer Jason Derulo and two men at a Las Vegas hotel. Radio personality Lore'l gives her thoughts about the pop star's arrest on Good Day.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Alice loves to lounge around and play with her toys. She needs to be the only pet in her new home.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia:  For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.