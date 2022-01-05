Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 5, 2022

Metro Atlanta film festival sheds light on true crime stories:

It’s likely one of the most-searched phrases of the pandemic: "true crime documentary."

From docuseries like "Making a Murderer" and "Tiger King" to podcasts like "Serial" and "Dr. Death," we seem to be living in a society that just can’t get enough true crime. And that gave Atlanta’s Cameron Munson an idea.

"It started about a year ago. I got in touch with an old high school friend who works for the Crawlspace Media podcast company, and they were researching an old cold case from our hometown," Munson recalled. "And then my peer from the Atlanta Film Series, who I’d worked for for years, was like ‘You need to start your own film festival.’ And the two things came together."

Now, the first-ever True Crime Film Fest is scheduled for later this month at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta. The lineup consists of four feature-length films and four short films, all of which tell stories Munson says deserve a little more exposure.

"We have a film that goes back to 19th Century Oklahoma, before it was Oklahoma, and what was going on there and all the crime that was happening there," said Munson of the variety of topics. "So, there are films that are going to be covering every different aspect of crime."

The festival’s host is Erica Kelley, founder of the popular podcast Southern Fried True Crime. Kelley says she appreciates the festival’s pledge to be "victim and survivor-focused."

"I am always victim-focused in my show. I don’t ever want to be salacious or sensational," says Kelley. "So, I really try to focus on the victims, their lives, how they got there, and be really respectful."

To that end, Munson says a dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization Atlanta Victim Assistance, Inc.​

The True Crime Film Fest is scheduled from noon until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. For ticket information, click here. Munson says masks will be required for all attendees.

