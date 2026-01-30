Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 30, 2026

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Clayton County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Greene County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Union County, White County, Pickens County, Fannin County, Dawson County, Gilmer County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coweta County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Bartow County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Polk County, Troup County, Haralson County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Upson County, Heard County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Floyd County, Walker County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 30, 2026

By Brandolyn Hellams/FOX 5 Atlanta
Published  January 30, 2026 12:11pm EST
ATLANTA - Special segments and guests for Jan. 30, 2026, on Good Day Atlanta. 

Paul visits Cupid's Cove at Alta Toro

Paul visits Cupid's Cove at Alta Toro

Many Atlanta restaurants are gearing up for Valentine's Day and Good Day Atlanta's Paul MIlliken visits Cupid's Cove at Alta Toro. 

Cupid’s Cove, the Valentine pop-up experience at popular Midtown restaurant AltaToro: Opening today and running through March 1st, Cupid’s Cove takes over AltaToro’s covered patio and turns it into an intimate and romantic space covered with flowers, neon, and Valentine’s Day-themed decor. And because AltaToro is used to bringing the heat, Cupid’s Cove will also present ive fire shows on Friday and Saturday nights! 
 

Brad Guzman steps into new role with Atlanta United

Brad Guzman steps into new role with Atlanta United

After announcing his retirement Atlanta United has appointed club icon Brad Guzan as the ambassador and sporting advisor.

Brad Guzan steps in to new role with Atlanta United: Atlanta United has appointed club icon Brad Guzan as the ambassador and sporting advisor. He's stopped this morning to talk about his new role within the Five Stripes. 

Rena Sartain gives tips on winter garden clean up

Rena Sartain gives tips on winter garden clean up

Now is the best time to clean up around your garden. Rena and Pike nursery has some tips.

Pike Nurseries gives winter garden clean-up tips: To find a location near you, click here. 

Willie Moore Jr. gives advice on moving while feeling unmotivated

Willie Moore Jr. gives advice on moving while feeling unmotivated

Willie Moore has some tips on how to keep moving even when your motivation may be lost in the moment.

Willie Moore Jr. gives advice on moving while feeling unmotivated: We live in a culture obsessed with motivation, but nobody teaches us how to keep moving when motivation is gone.  Willie Moore Jr. gives us some tips. Catch Willie Moore Jr. weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Pet of the day

Pet of the day

AARF brings in two cats named Lucy and Ricky for adoption

Pet of the day: AARF brings in two cats named Lucy and Ricky for adoption. Click here for more information. 

