Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 30, 2026

Special segments and guests for Jan. 30, 2026, on Good Day Atlanta.

Cupid’s Cove, the Valentine pop-up experience at popular Midtown restaurant AltaToro: Opening today and running through March 1st, Cupid’s Cove takes over AltaToro’s covered patio and turns it into an intimate and romantic space covered with flowers, neon, and Valentine’s Day-themed decor. And because AltaToro is used to bringing the heat, Cupid’s Cove will also present ive fire shows on Friday and Saturday nights!



Brad Guzan steps in to new role with Atlanta United: Atlanta United has appointed club icon Brad Guzan as the ambassador and sporting advisor. He's stopped this morning to talk about his new role within the Five Stripes.

Pike Nurseries gives winter garden clean-up tips: To find a location near you, click here.

Willie Moore Jr. gives advice on moving while feeling unmotivated: We live in a culture obsessed with motivation, but nobody teaches us how to keep moving when motivation is gone. Willie Moore Jr. gives us some tips. Catch Willie Moore Jr. weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Pet of the day: AARF brings in two cats named Lucy and Ricky for adoption. Click here for more information.