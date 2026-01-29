Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 29, 2026

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Walton County, Hall County, Cherokee County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Murray County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Dawson County, Barrow County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Fannin County, Troup County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Dade County, Upson County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Jasper County, Meriwether County, Lumpkin County, Butts County, Union County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Carroll County, Walker County, Madison County, Polk County, Gwinnett County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Floyd County, Paulding County, White County, Rockdale County, Gilmer County, Jackson County, Pike County, Douglas County, Gordon County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Banks County, Forsyth County, Henry County, Clayton County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Hart County, Rabun County, Elbert County, Franklin County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Barrow County, Gilmer County, Towns County, Oglethorpe County, Putnam County, Newton County, South Fulton County, Pickens County, Walton County, Murray County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County, Fannin County, Morgan County, Union County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Banks County, Clarke County, Jasper County, Butts County, Dawson County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Greene County, Henry County, White County, Hall County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 29, 2026

By Brandolyn Hellams
Published  January 29, 2026 12:45pm EST
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 29, 2026:

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken visited SARCRAFT, a survival school in Canton, on Thursday morning. 

Paul visits Sarcraft: It's the survival and wilderness skills school in Cumming created by Alexander Bryant. Bryant knows a thing or two about survival skills; the Eagle Scout currently serves in the Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (he's a designated marksman in a reconnaissance unit) and previously served with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Wilderness Search & Rescue Team. Bryant says he got the idea for the school during a search & rescue field operation, wanting to help people attain at least a basic level of survival skills.

Beatrice reveals how learning to trust herself led to profound healing, purpose, and success. She'll hold two book signings, Jan. 31 in Atlanta and Feb. 3 in Lawrenceville.

Book launch for Atlanta-based Honey Pot Company co-founder + CEO Beatrice Dixon: The Soul Instinct by Beatrice Dixon, Co-Founder and CEO of The Honey Pot Company. She shares her journey of transformation — how she turned hardship, intuition, and faith into a life built from the inside out. Guided by what she calls her "soul instinct," Beatrice reveals how learning to trust herself led to profound healing, purpose, and success.  Two book signings, Jan. 31 in Atlanta and Feb. 3 in Lawrenceville. Check out the book here. 

Iyanla is sitting down with the audience to reexamine some of the most influential episodes of her past work.

Iyanla Vanzant returns to Own: Iyanla: The Inside Fix marks Iyanla's triumphant return to television, a moment keenly awaited by audiences following her original, award-winning run of Iyanla: Fix My Life. For years, Iyanla Vanzant pulled back the curtain on issues that plagued her guests, from generational trauma to toxic relationships, televising a healing experience unlike any other on the air. The show airs Saturdays at 8pm on OWN. 
 

Erica gives the 2026 trends for restaurants in 2026

Food & Lifestyle contributor Erica Thomas: Erica breaks down the 2026 culinary trend report. In 2026, food is no longer just about what’s on the plate—it’s about what the experience communicates. Hosting has become a quiet language of taste, intention, and cultural awareness. From elevated afternoon teas to beautifully grown game nights, the most influential culinary trends are rooted in meaning, not excess. These five shifts define how we gather now—and where dining is headed next.
 

Paws Atlanta brings in Tundra for adoption

Pet of the Day: Paws Atlanta brings in Tundra for adoption. 

