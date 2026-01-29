Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 29, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 29, 2026:

Paul visits Sarcraft: It's the survival and wilderness skills school in Cumming created by Alexander Bryant. Bryant knows a thing or two about survival skills; the Eagle Scout currently serves in the Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (he's a designated marksman in a reconnaissance unit) and previously served with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Wilderness Search & Rescue Team. Bryant says he got the idea for the school during a search & rescue field operation, wanting to help people attain at least a basic level of survival skills.

Book launch for Atlanta-based Honey Pot Company co-founder + CEO Beatrice Dixon: The Soul Instinct by Beatrice Dixon, Co-Founder and CEO of The Honey Pot Company. She shares her journey of transformation — how she turned hardship, intuition, and faith into a life built from the inside out. Guided by what she calls her "soul instinct," Beatrice reveals how learning to trust herself led to profound healing, purpose, and success. Two book signings, Jan. 31 in Atlanta and Feb. 3 in Lawrenceville. Check out the book here.

Iyanla Vanzant returns to Own: Iyanla: The Inside Fix marks Iyanla's triumphant return to television, a moment keenly awaited by audiences following her original, award-winning run of Iyanla: Fix My Life. For years, Iyanla Vanzant pulled back the curtain on issues that plagued her guests, from generational trauma to toxic relationships, televising a healing experience unlike any other on the air. The show airs Saturdays at 8pm on OWN.



Food & Lifestyle contributor Erica Thomas: Erica breaks down the 2026 culinary trend report. In 2026, food is no longer just about what’s on the plate—it’s about what the experience communicates. Hosting has become a quiet language of taste, intention, and cultural awareness. From elevated afternoon teas to beautifully grown game nights, the most influential culinary trends are rooted in meaning, not excess. These five shifts define how we gather now—and where dining is headed next.



Pet of the Day: Paws Atlanta brings in Tundra for adoption.