Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 28, 2020

Kennesaw arcade powers up the pinball classics:

If you’re of a certain age, you remember the feeling of filling your pockets with quarters in anticipation of an afternoon at the arcade.

Well, good news. You can experience that excitement all over again – minus the heavy change.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning in Kennesaw at Portal Pinball, a game-lover’s paradise that opened in 2018 by Bryan and Amanda Broyles. Filled with dozens of retro and new pinball machines and arcade games, Portal Pinball hosts “free play” during operating hours, which means the price of admission covers all the games you want to play. And what games are we talking about, exactly? There’s a full list posted online, but here are a few names that might be familiar to veteran arcade goers: Centipede, Donkey Kong, Galaga, Ms. Pacman, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. The pinball collection, meanwhile, runs the gamut from 1973’s Jumping Jack to 2019’s Jurassic Park (Pro).

So, who’s up for a game…or five? Portal Pinball is located at 3600 Cherokee Street #102 in Kennesaw, and it’s open from noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $8 for an hour or $20 for daily free play.

The feature team spent a morning with the Portal Pinball gang just after it opened back in 2018, and we couldn’t wait to make a return visit to check out some of the new games. Click the video player in this article to check out their skills (Spoiler Alert: We don’t have any!).

WEB LINK: https://portalpinball.com

Advertisement

Dr. Sean on Good Day Atlanta:

FOX SOUL is a new live interactive streaming channel aimed to celebrate black culture with programs that dive into real talk, that empower, entertain and inform. One of the programs is titled "On The 7 with Dr. Sean."

Host, father, author, scholar, minister and activist Dr. Sean stops by Good Day Atlanta with more on the show. For more information click here.

5Church on Good Day Atlanta:

It's healthy, it's delicious, and it's filling. Chef Delroy Bowen from 5Church Atlanta stops by Good Day Atlanta to teach viewers how to make the perfect salmon recipe. For more information on today's recipe see below.

Atlantic Salmon with Gnocchi, Asparagus and Citrus Beurre Blanc

Ingredients:

5 Idaho potatoes

5 black peppercorns

4 cups flour

3 eggs

2 tablespoons EVOO

1 medium wild caught Atlantic salmon

1 bunch asparagus

1 lemon

1 orange

1 medium shallot

1 sprig thyme

1 bay leaf

1 cup Chardonnay

1 cup heavy cream

1 garlic clove

½ pound butter

microgreens

salt

pepper

Boil 5 Idaho potatoes until soft to the touch. Peel and put potatoes through a food mill to rice them. Store riced potatoes in fridge until cold. Once chilled, put mixture onto a lightly floured large sheet pan and flatten out. Place three eggs and hand kneed them into the potato mixture. Add a pinch of kosher salt. Slowly add 3-4 cups of flour to potatoes until firm. Boil 1 gallon water with 1 tablespoon of salt & 1 tablespoon EVOO. Roll potato mixture into logs approximately ½ inch thick, then cut log into individual ¼ inch segments. Add segments to water once it is at a rolling boil. Gnocchi is finished cooking when all segments are floating to the top of the water. Remove, drain, and then sauté in butter for approx. 2 minutes to give it a nice golden brown. Set aside.

Skin 1 medium sized wild north Atlantic salmon, then cut into 7 – 8 oz. filets. Place salmon filets in a buttered sauté pan. You will then sauté to desired temperature. Salmon can be enjoyed anywhere from rare, medium rare, medium (our recommendation), medium well, or well. Just be sure not to over cook or it will become dry. Set aside.

Wash 1 bunch of locally sourced asparagus. Cut off bottom ½ inch of each stalk. Blanche asparagus for approx. 1 min. Sauté over medium heat with 1 clove of garlic, 1 tablespoon butter, salt, and pepper for approx. 1 – 2 minutes. Set aside.

Head 1 large pan with ¼ tablespoon EVOO, add 1 medium diced shallot. Add peppercorns, thyme, and bay leaf. Juice both the entire lemon and orange, add to pan and continue to sauté. Add 1 cup of Chardonnay, then reduce by half. Stir in 1 cup heavy cream. Reduce by half until consistency of reduction coats back of spoon. Add cubes of approximately ½ pound butter, then strain. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Place handmade gnocchi at bottom of desired serving dish, then set 4 asparagus spears lightly over gnocchi. Place 1 salmon filet over asparagus and then drizzle approx. ¼ cup citrus beurre blanc over the top. Garnish with microgreens and enjoy!

Pet of the day from Angels Among Us Pet Rescue: For more information on how you can adopt today's recipe click here.

Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan on Good Day:

Oprah Winfrey opened up about her 33-year relationship with Steman Graham, calling it a "spiritual relationship." The media mogul says she doesn't believe they would have lasted if they had gotten married.

Celebrity Relationship expert Christal Jordan weighs in via Skype with Katie Beasley. For more on Christal Jordan or Rolling Out Magazine click here.



