Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 27, 2023

Global hit "Riverdance" takes over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre:

How do you even begin to describe the phenomenon that is "Riverdance?"

For more than 25 years, audiences around the world have sat spellbound by the live theatrical event, thanks to its high-powered original score and breathtaking Irish and international dancing. And this weekend, it’s Atlanta’s turn to once again experience the global hit.

The 25th anniversary tour of "Riverdance" takes over the Fox Theatre stage for a five-show engagement starting tonight and continuing with two shows each on Saturday and Sunday. The tour was mounted to commemorate the anniversary of the show’s premiere at The Point Theatre in Dublin back in 1995, and features a complete re-recording of the original Grammy-winning score by composer Bill Whelan along with new costume and stage designs.

Showtimes at the Fox Theatre are 8 p.m. tonight, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $34 to $99, and are available online — click here for more information on the show.

As soon as we heard that Broadway in Atlanta was bringing "Riverdance" to the Fox, we knew we needed to spend a morning with some of the dancers, finding out what it’s like to be part of such a cultural phenomenon (and maybe even learning a few of their moves, too!). Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Burgers With Buck ENZO Steakhouse & Bar: Enzo believes their unique approach to cuisine marries Italian culinary traditions with contemporary sensibility, creating a cultural dialog between Northern Italy and the New American South. Buck visits to try their Lamb Burger. Click the video player to see if he gave it a thumbs up. Check out their menu here.

No Sugar Baker Jayne Jones gives tips on making yummy treats without sugar: The holiday season might be over, but there’s some big events coming up and they all involve food. From the Super Bowl to Valentine’s Day, how can you make some of your favorites minus all the unhealthy sugar? Jayne’s got the inside scoop. Added sugar has taken the spotlight as the ingredient to avoid in the modern diet. On average, Americans eat about 17 teaspoons of added sugar each day. 10% of the American population is either diabetic or pre-diabetic. Most sugars are hidden within processed foods, so people don’t even realize they’re eating it. All this sugar may be a key factor in several major illnesses, including heart disease and diabetes. Sugar goes by many different names, so it can be difficult to figure out how much of it a food actually contains. During processing, sugar is added to food to enhance flavor, texture, shelf life, or other properties. Added sugar is usually a mixture of simple sugars such as sucrose, glucose, or fructose. Other types, such as galactose, lactose, and maltose, are less common. Checkout the recipe below:

No Sugar Baker's Famous Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cookies

Cheesecake Filling Ingredients:

4 Oz. Cream Cheese

½ C. Swerve Confectioners

Dough Ingedients:

2 ½ C. Flour or Almond Flour

1 t. Baking Soda

½ t. Salt

1 T. Vanilla

2 C. Lily's No Sugar Added Chocolate Chips

Directions:

1. In a small bowl combine the cheesecake filling ingredientsand place in the refrigerator while you make the cookie dough

2. In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter and Swerve, egg/egg yokk. Add in vanilla. Mix in well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, soda, and salt. Add to butter mixture.

3. Fold in chocolate chips

4. Next take the cheesecake filling out of the refrigerator and roll filling into very small balls. Wrap each cheesecake ball with cookie dough.

5. Place on cookie baking sheet. Bake at 375 for 10-12 minutes, Let cool

Pike Nurseries gives tips on colorful landscapes to avoid winter blues: To find a Pike Nurseries near you click here.