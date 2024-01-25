Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 25, 2023

Alvin Ailey "Revelations" Residency Program:

When dance pioneer Alvin Ailey choreographed "Revelations" and presented it to the world in 1960, he unquestionably changed history.

In the nearly 65 years since, "Revelations" has become the most-viewed modern dance work of all time and remains the signature performance piece of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. But it’s also made an enormous impact in public schools, something a group of Atlanta students is learning first-hand this week.

Students at Atlanta’s Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy are the latest to take part in the "Revelations: An Interdisciplinary Approach" program, in which former Ailey dancer and Master Teacher Nasha Thomas uses "Revelations" as a language arts, social studies, and dance educational tool. The residency program was created in 1999, and allows students to explore Ailey, his life and work, and the way Revelations connects to their lives and communities.

The four-day residency at Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy began Monday and concludes today — just as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater return to the Fox Theatre stage as part of its 65th Anniversary Tour. The company will perform four shows at the Fox, opening this evening and concluding with two shows on Saturday. "Revelations," of course, will be performed as the finale for all four shows, reaching new audiences and extending its incredible legacy.

Tickets for the Atlanta engagement start at $32 and are available for purchase here. Meanwhile, we spent the morning at CSKYWLA, getting a look at how "Revelations" is impacting the future leaders there.

Dr. Ian Smith amd Joey Thurman: One of the most common reasons why people say they can’t exercise or consistently follow a workout regimen is because they simply don’t have enough time. Well, the truth is that regardless of how busy most of us are, we definitely have enough time to squeeze in some type of physical activity, even if it’s not spending hours in a gym. New York Times bestselling author and fitness guru Dr. Ian Smith has teamed up with celebrity trainer and author Joey Thurman to help people who "only" have 15 or 20 minutes to work out. They have created an app and web-based platform called Fun Fitness Bros where they are making fitness not only accessible and effective, but also fun! They’ve created 15–20-minute workouts for people of all levels of fitness that can be done at home, in a hotel room, or a gym. They will demonstrate four exercises that, while simple, can be extremely effective at burning fat, toning/building muscle, and improve conditioning. These exercises can be done with or without equipment, only requiring four feet of clear floor space. People wanting to up their fitness routine heading into the New Year will no longer have a lack of time and resources as reasons why they can’t begin and stick to a program.

Randy Kessler on the Nathan Wade divorce drama: Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade's divorce has been thrust into the spotlight after he was accused of having an affair with Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis. Celebrity divorce lawyer Randy Kessler gives us his legal take on the divorce drama

Elaine Sterling of Elaine Sterling Institute talks the trend of little girls wearing makeup after viral videos of children taking over Sephora: Sterling explains why children shouldn't wear makeup and some alternatives that could be in place instead.

Skye Estroff has the latest in food trends: Tiktok trends have consumers reaching for pickle-flavored products. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff joins us with her top places to go for some pickle-forward dishes in atlanta restaurants.

