Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 22, 2021

Burgers With Buck visits Hot Betty's Breakfast Bar:

There’s no doubt that Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar is a great name for a restaurant. There’s also no doubt that this cool spot on Main Street in Tucker has a lot more going for it than just a great name. Don’t be fooled, there’s a whole lot more on the menu than breakfast, and they are also open for lunch and dinner.

The name alone intrigued the #BurgersWithBuck staff enough for us to want to check it out, and boy oh boy are we glad we did.

Their namesake Hot Betty’s Burger is "officially" (more on that in a second) the only burger on the menu. It starts with a thick Brasstown Beef patty that is topped with a generous portion of thick-cut, locally sourced bacon, a farm-raised egg, crispy onion straws, and house-made jalapeno aioli, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. With a burger like that, having another burger on the menu isn’t really necessary.

Now as we told you, there’s only one burger "on the menu", but have we got some info for you #BWB insiders. In our continuing effort to take you behind the bun, we pull back the curtain to share with you a secret menu item… the Mushroom Swiss burger.

It is made with the same thick patty as their signature HB Burger, but it is topped with caramelized onions, locally sourced mushrooms, gruyere cheese, and their house-made dijonnaise, and served on a brioche bun.

While we strongly recommend the HB Burger, but if you like a good Mushroom Swiss Burger, you can’t go wrong with this one. In other words, try both.

One more thing, Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar has started a "Feeding the Community" effort and according to Shea Powell (aka Hot Betty), 100% of the proceeds will go to feeding the community including the homeless, people affected by COVID, the elderly and anyone else who needs some help. If you would like to help, it’s simple. Just go to their website (the link is below), and click on the ‘Buy a Biscuit, Give a Biscuit’ tab for all of the details.

For more information about Hot Betty's Breakfast Bar including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.hotbettystucker.com/

"Famous" cookie company expands with Smyrna bake shop:

It’s a day the Good Day Atlanta team will never forget — a gourmet delivery from a cookie-shop-on-wheels, sweetening up a June 2019 morning at the FOX 5 Studios. And now that Not As Famous Cookie Co. has expanded its business with a brick-and-mortar bakery, we decided to "return the favor" (in other words, eat more cookies!) and pay a visit to their new shop in Smyrna!

The Not As Famous Cookie Co. bakeshop just opened last Friday at 1080 Windy Hill Road SE, Suite 300, in Smyrna — and continues owner Ashley Carlton’s mission of honoring his father Ronald’s passion for cookies.

"I grew up with my father actually having these amazing recipes and so, kind of just seeing that for years, I really wanted to make sure I started a cookie business…something I knew he always wanted to do," Carlton told us during his Good Day Atlanta visit in 2019.

Carlton first moved to Atlanta in 2008 with plans to open his cookie business, but the economic downturn soured his sweet plans for a few years. Finally, in 2015, Carlton and his family decided to take the leap of faith into being business owners — and to do it on four wheels: "That was an easier way to get in rather than just start a full brick-and mortar, so me and my wife decided to go ahead and…start the cookie truck."

Over the next few years, the Not As Famous Cookie Co. truck gained a loyal following around metro Atlanta — including many celebrities filming projects here, from the late Chadwick Boseman to Jack Black and Mike Epps. The truck’s frequent appearances at local events and festivals also raised Cartlon’s profile, leading to last week’s grand opening. Cookie flavors include Carlton’s "classics," like chocolate chip, butter pecan, and oatmeal raisin, and "signature flavors" including apple crisp, birthday cake, cookie butter, and cranberry oatmeal. Carlton says vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

So, hungry yet? Click here for more information on Not As Famous Cookie Co.

Netflix series "Bridgerton" brothers actors Luke Thompson and Luke Newton who Benedict and Colin join us live from London to talk about all things "Bridgerton." For more information click here.

Season 6 of Little Women Atlanta premieres tonight:

The season kicks off with Ms. Juicy, Minnie, the Tiny Twinz Amanda & Andrea, Abira, and the return of Monie, as the ladies all come back together in Atlanta to pursue their dreams in the city's vibrant hip hop scene.

Once again, the ladies bring the fun, the drama, the competition, and the love as together they face health issues, career changes, relationship ups and downs, and life's hardest trials and tribulations -- all while still dealing with the complexities of living in an average size world.

Little Women Atlanta season 6 premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

GG Townson talks her upcoming role in the Salt N Pepa biopic and more

Townson will be starring as the iconic hip hop artist "Salt" (Cheryl James) in the highly-anticipated biopic Salt-N-Pepa. Salt-N-Pepa details the journey of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip-hop after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor.

Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact as one of the first all-female rap groups and changed the look of hip-hop. The movie follows the group as they become the first female rap act to go platinum and experience ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy Award, paving the way for all female rappers to follow.

The film will feature their greatest hits, including: "Let’s Talk About Sex," "What a Man," "Shoop" and "Push It".

The biopic premieres on Lifetime Saturday at 8 p.m. You can view the trailer here.

Darlene McCoy joins us from Praise 102.5 with tips for maintaining mental health. For more information on Darlene McCoy click here.