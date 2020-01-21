Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 21, 2020

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles take over Children’s Museum of Atlanta: Once upon a time, the names Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael immediately brought to mind images of the Italian Renaissance. Then came a comic book called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 1984 — and for an entire generation, those four names belonged to a quartet of crime-fighting creatures who live in the sewers of New York.

More than 30 years after they first appeared on comic book stands and captured the imagination of readers around the world, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are moving in to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta for a four-month-long adventure. Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer officially opened at the museum this past weekend, and takes kids on a challenge-filled mission through the underground sewers. Those challenges include the Back Alley Rope Maze (here’s a tip — making it through involves teamwork!) and Sewer Pipe Assembly — and, naturally, the Turtles’ favorite food is heavily-represented thanks to the Pizza Shooter Arcade and Pizza Grabbing Game.

Just in case you're not up on your Turtles trivia — the characters made the leap from comics to television in 1987, and currently star in an animated series called “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” on Nickelodeon. Of course, along the way the Turtles have shown up on movie screens, in video games, and on toy store shelves around the world. We're not sure just how many TMNT toys have been produced over the years -- but let's just say the characters probably kept a lot of toy stores in business at the height of their popularity!

Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer continues through May 10th, 2020 — and the exhibit is included with museum admission. The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest in Downtown Atlanta, And it’s open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

WEB LINK:

https://childrensmuseumatlanta.org/exhibits/traveling-exhibits/teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-secrets-of-the-sewer/

https://www.nick.com/shows/rise-of-the-teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles

Actor Angelo Diaz on Good Day Atlanta: he plays a real-life, veteran Atlatna homicide detective in the show "ATL Homicide" which is now filming season three. Angelo Diaz is also getting reacy to head to the Sundance Film Festival and host a fashion week here in Atlanta. He stops by to talk to Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady about all his projects including hosting an Atlanta Fashion Week event. For more informationon Angelo Diaz follow himo on instagram @cubagawd .

Gospel music artist and local radio personality Darlene McCoy on Good Day Atlanta: You can hear Darlene McCoy on Praise 102.5 as the first African American female to host a nightly syndicated Gospel radio show. She is releasing her new EP titled "Jesus Was Eclectic," on Friday, January 24, 2020 and has a live performance at City Winery on January 29, 2020. Darlene McCoy stops by Good Day Atlanta to chat with Katie Beasley about the latest on her musical projects and what the Gospel industry looks like in 2020. For more on Darlene McCoy follow her in Instagram @DarleneMcCoy.

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.