Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 18, 2024

Today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

New year, new food: Roswell Restaurant Weeks spotlights city’s best eats:

What’s better than a week of supporting local restaurants and trying new food? Easy: nearly two-and-a-half weeks of doing both!

Roswell Restaurants Weeks — billed as the largest event of its kind in metro Atlanta — launches Thursday and runs through Saturday, Feb. 3, spotlighting Roswell’s diverse and thriving culinary scene. The annual event is presented by economic development agency Roswell Inc. and marketing organization Visit Roswell, and was expanded from one week to multiple weeks back in 2021 as a way to allow diners to support even more local restaurants.

The concept of Roswell Restaurants Weeks is simple: participating restaurants offer a limited-time prix fixe (fixed price) menu highlighting customer favorites, signature dishes, and some new creations – essentially serving as a way to introduce new patrons to their cuisine.

"This is just a great way to kind of get out, try some new things on the menu, try some familiar favorites, and continue supporting these restaurants that have given so much to the community," Visit Roswell executive director Andy Williams told us back in 2022.

And with more than 40 restaurants participating this year, we need every bit of those two-and-a-half weeks to try as many as possible! Two of our favorites on the list are Table & Main and Osteria Mattone, both owned and operated by RO Hospitality; Table & Main has been a Roswell staple since 2011, and Osteria Mattone followed in 2013.

Of course, we had to stop at both restaurants this morning – along with the delicious new Doodle Pies – to help kick off this year’s Roswell Restaurants Weeks — click the video player in this article to check out our delicious live segments on Good Day Atlanta. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

Ruth Wilson & Daryl McCormack, stars of the new Showtime/Paramount+ series "The Woman in the Wall": "The Woman in the Wall" centers on Lorna Brady (Wilson), a woman from the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure, who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. Chillingly, Lorna has no idea who the dead woman is or if she, herself, might be responsible for the apparent murder. That’s because Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in The Kilkinure Convent, a (fictional) home to one of Ireland’s infamous Magdalene Laundries for women. There, Lorna gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who was cruelly taken from her and whose fate Lorna had never known. Catch it on Showtime Sunday at 9 p.m.

Syndee Winters and Benjamin Rauhala for "Disney Princess - The Concert": It's a celebration of the music of Disney’s iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars, will return to the US for a 39-city run. The 2024 cast will feature Lissa deGuzman (Jasmine in Broadway’s "Aladdin," "Wicked"), Syndee Winters (Nala in Broadway’s :The Lion King," "Hamilton"), and Anneliese van der Pol (Broadway’s final Belle in "Beauty and the Beast," Disney Channel star of "That’s So Raven" and "Raven’s Home"). The show takes place on April 13 at the Fox Theater. Get your tickets here.

Chadwick Boyd gives a cozy winter soup recipe: It’s the kind of soup you crave when it’s cold outside and you want to cozy up. This soup comes together on the stove top quickly with just a few steps, and it is quite flavorful. Keep up with Chadwick on social media @ChadwickBoyd Check out the recipe below:

Serves: 6-8

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 pound ground turkey or beef

1 cup chopped sweet onion

1 cup chopped celery + ⅓ cup celery leaves

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups ½-inch potato cubes

1 cup thinly sliced carrots

1 28-ounce can of diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon dried basil leaves

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 bay leaf

Directions

Add the olive oil to a 4-quart pot and heat 1-2 minutes on medium-high. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute to soften. Add the ground turkey, onion and celery and continue cooking until the ground turkey loses its pink color and the vegetables are tender, about 5 to 7 minutes. Stir occasionally with a wooden spoon. Place the potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, salt, basil, pepper and bay leaf in the pot. Stir to combine. Pour in the broth. Stir again. Cover loosely. Cook 10 minutes, then turn the heat down to medium to simmer. Continue cooking another 15-20 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Serve.

Eva Marcille on reopening the doors to Club Eden in "All the Queen's Men": The second half of season three started on Jan. 11 with new episodes on Thursdays. The drama is based on the popular book "Ladies Night," created by Christian Keyes, who also serves as a writer for the series.