Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 17, 2024

Today is opening day for Bitzel’s Chocolate in Suwanee:

If you’ve seen the hit movie "Wonka" on the big screen, chances are you were left dreaming about spending some time in a real-life chocolate factory.

So, here’s some good news: there’s a new one here in North Georgia!

Today is opening day for Bitzel’s Chocolate, a 7,000-square-foot "bean to bar" chocolate-making facility located at 453 Northolt Parkway in Suwanee. Founded by Ray Bitzel and featuring the work of master chocolatier and pastry chef Sabrina Coombs (who you might remember from the Food Network’s "Holiday Baking Championship"), Bitzel’s Chocolate is both a factory and a retail space, allowing visitors to purchase from a wide selection of goodies while also watching the process by which those treats are created.

So…what kind of treats are we talking about here? Scroll through Bitzel’s Chocolate Instagram page and you’ll see mouth-watering pictures of Peanut Butter Praline and Caramel Cream truffles, chocolate-dipped strawberries, white chocolate blueberries, and even homemade gelato. The Bitzel’s Chocolate team says its spacious facility will also allow for various customer experiences, including chocolate tastings, classes, and corporate/private events.

Regular hours at Bitzel’s Chocolate are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on this Wonka-worthy new business, click here. Oh, and if you really want to be hungry, click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a first look inside!

Tess Hammock casting call: Atlanta is known as the Hollywood of the south, and Tess Hammock has some opportunities happening around Atlanta.

Hero Southern Bakery shows what goes into making a King Cake: With the new year comes Mardi Gras, and HERO, a Southern-based bakery, is bringing a taste of New Orleans to those in Atlanta! HERO is accepting pre-orders for King Cake, the brightly colored, ring-shaped confection served during Mardi Gras.

Three ways women can claim space in an interview with bestselling author Eliza VanCort: Eliza VanCort is a transformation Teacher and No. 1 bestselling author of "A Woman's Guide to Claiming Space: Stand Tall. Raise Your Voice. Be Heard." She shared how women can fight these barriers in 2024, particularly when it comes to the interview, and tips for claiming space.