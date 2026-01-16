Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 16, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for Jan. 16:

Dr. Taz covers the 2026 wellness dos and dont's: If you've been scrolling on social media, chances are you've been compelled to try the newest wellness trend. The question is, do extreme cleanses, drinking okra water, or even bio-hacking work? Dr. Taz Bhatia joined us with her 2026 wellness dos and dont's.

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta talk troop members being on the new box of cookies, plus how others can join: Girl Scouts season is officially here! There's a brand-new flavor to add to your stock the "Exlporemores," and the box also features some local faces. The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta are here to talk about the new cookie and more!



New research reveals U.S. cancer survival rates are improving: Dr. Tari King of Emory University hospital joined us to break down the information.



Pike Nurseries gives viewers tips on planting and pruning roses: To find a Pike location near you, click here.

Pet of the day: Lifeline brings in Lavenderr for adoption. You can also adopt a pet for $26. Find out how, here.