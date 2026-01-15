Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 15, 2026

Guests and special segments on Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 15.

Paul speaks with comedy legend Denis Leary on "Going Dutch" Season 2: Comedy legend Denis Leary returns for a second season of the FOX military sitcom "Going Dutch," playing a cranky colonel assigned to a not-so-useful base in The Netherlands. Although the base itself was inspired by a real place in The Netherlands, the show is filmed hundreds of miles away.

Fitness on the Field turns Mercedes-Benz Stadium into massive gym: The Home Depot Backyard will once again present Fitness on the Field tonight and tomorrow night, welcoming residents onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a series of free fitness classes led by the city's top instructors. Fitness in the Field launches the Backyard's new year of free health and wellness programming, and has become a popular annual event — after all, it doesn't get much cooler than being part of a fun fitness class happening right on the field where the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United play!



Loren Greiff gives tips on the career reset: Loren gives info on why 2026 is the Year of reinvention, especially for workers 40 and up. Over the next few years, millions of Americans, especially those 40–65, will be forced to rethink their careers due to layoffs, age bias, feeling invaluable in the age of AI, or burnout. Loren breaks down why reinvention is becoming the new normal and how anyone can approach it with confidence.

Nina Reeder talks reservation reminder: Infatuation Atlanta’s Senior Editor Nina Reeder gives insider tips on what to book now for Valentine’s Day and what can wait. She'll also give some of the best restaurants to dine for the special day.

The Masked Singer Reveal: Last night on The Masked Singer The Croissants were unmasked. Todd and Julie Chrisley were behind the masks. Alex catches up with them to find out about their experience and more.

Lisa Washington talks Portion control, adequate protein at each meal and lots fiber: Food and Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington gives some quick, easy and healthy dinner options for viewers. Keep up with her on social media @lovinglifewithlisawashington

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a pup named Squash for adoption.

