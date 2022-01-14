Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County
5
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:30 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 14, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Diving into the new year with SeaVentures

Watch the Good Day Feature Team go 'all-in' for this one.

Diving into the new year with Alpharetta’s SeaVentures:  This morning, we spent some time in the heated (thank goodness!) pool at SeaVentures, the Alpharetta dive and swim shop which specializes in training for scuba, snorkeling, swimming and lifeguarding. Of course, you probably already knew that; SeaVentures has been around for more than 30 years, since Wyatt and Beverly Foster created the business in their home as a way to inspire others to take up diving and swimming. Last year, the business was acquired by Nebraska-based Diventures, which means its now part of a network of similar shops in several states; Diventures has already announced expansion plans here in Atlanta, including a new, state-of-the-art facility.

For more information on the programs offered at SeaVentures, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning "diving" into the new year in Alpharetta!

Ne-Yo hosting 2022 Urban One Honors

Grammy Singer-Songwriter Ne-Yo is hosting The 2022 Urban One Honors set to air MLK Day.

Singer-Songwriter Ne-Yo talks hosting The 2022 Urban One Honors: This year's event will airn on  MLK Day (Jan. 17th) on TV One, and will honor Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Timbaland, Gamble and Huff, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Oscar, GRAMMY® and Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson. Additionally, Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, Vashawn Mitchell, Tyrese, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price and Tank will appear in the program. Under the theme, "The Soundtrack of Black America," the Urban One Honors is an annual showcase that heralds the exemplary accomplishments of African Americans. For more information on the show click here. 

'The Oval' actor Brad Benedict on Good Day

He is a hometown actor staring in Tyler Perry's political series 'The Oval.' Brad Benedict says it is an absolute blast being part of the production.

Brad Benedict of the Oval:

Pet friendly houseplants

Rena Sartain from Pike Nurseries shows us some pet friendly houseplant options.

Pike Nurseries pet friendly houseplants: Rena Sartain joins us from Pike Nurseries with information on pet friendly houseplants.  For more information on Rena Sartain click here. 

Pet of the Day: Meet Cheese

If you want to know more about Cheese, visit pawsatlanta.org.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 