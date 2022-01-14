Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 14, 2022

Diving into the new year with Alpharetta’s SeaVentures: This morning, we spent some time in the heated (thank goodness!) pool at SeaVentures, the Alpharetta dive and swim shop which specializes in training for scuba, snorkeling, swimming and lifeguarding. Of course, you probably already knew that; SeaVentures has been around for more than 30 years, since Wyatt and Beverly Foster created the business in their home as a way to inspire others to take up diving and swimming. Last year, the business was acquired by Nebraska-based Diventures, which means its now part of a network of similar shops in several states; Diventures has already announced expansion plans here in Atlanta, including a new, state-of-the-art facility.

For more information on the programs offered at SeaVentures, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning "diving" into the new year in Alpharetta!

Singer-Songwriter Ne-Yo talks hosting The 2022 Urban One Honors: This year's event will airn on MLK Day (Jan. 17th) on TV One, and will honor Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Timbaland, Gamble and Huff, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Oscar, GRAMMY® and Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson. Additionally, Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, Vashawn Mitchell, Tyrese, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price and Tank will appear in the program. Under the theme, "The Soundtrack of Black America," the Urban One Honors is an annual showcase that heralds the exemplary accomplishments of African Americans. For more information on the show click here.

Brad Benedict of the Oval:

Pike Nurseries pet friendly houseplants: Rena Sartain joins us from Pike Nurseries with information on pet friendly houseplants. For more information on Rena Sartain click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.