Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 13, 2019

Mike Hill from FOX SOUL online streaming Good Day Atlanta: FOX SOUL is a new live interactive streaming channel aimed to celebrate black culture with programs that dive into real talk regarding topics that are informative, provocative, and entertaining. Sportscaster Mike Hill stops by Good Day Atlanta to preview the channel. Hill is one of the hosts of what's being described as a hard-hitting no-nonsense talk show, "Mike and Donny."

For more information on Mike Hill or FOX SOUL click here.

"Monster: DC SNIPER" podcast: In the fall of 2002, people in and around the Washington, D.C. area were terrorized by random shootings. Some of the victims were shot while shopping or pumping gas.

Tony Harris was a Baltimore, Maryland news anchor at the time and covered the attacks. He now hosts the podcast "MONSTER: D.C. SNIPER" detailing the accounts of those terrifying weeks.

He stops by Good Day Atlanta, with more on the latest podcast by Tenderfoot TV. For more information click here.

Advertisement

Hair loss in women: Hair loss is more common than you think. In fact, two big-named actresses recently spoke out about their own struggles with hair loss. Jada Pinkett Smith and Ricki Lake say they know first hand how scary losing your hair can be. Hair loss specialist Deshawn Bullard stops by with tips for women who may be experiencing hair loss.

For more information on Deshaw Bullard click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.