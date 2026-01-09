Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 9, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Paul previews F1 Arcade at The Interlock: This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive first look inside F1 Arcade Atlanta, the new racing and dining experience located at The Interlock in West Midtown. The attraction is essentially a 15,000-square-foot adrenaline playground, featuring state-of-the-art Formula 1 simulators on which both small and large groups can compete for points and a place on the podium. Those simulators are a fully immersive experience, which means you'll be leaning through the curves and bouncing at the bumps — and they cover a range of experience and skill levels.



Peach Bowl CEO & President, Gary Stokan will retire this June: It's the end of an era as a man influential in Atlanta sports prepares to retire. It can be argued that Gary Stokan is a big reason for Atlanta being known as the capital of college football. After nearly 3 decades at the helm of Peach Bowl Inc, he will officially retire this June. Buck Lanford sat down with Gary to discuss his legacy, and what's next.

Gary Stokan talks Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and says farewell due to retirement: Thousands of college football fans are heading downtown to watch the chick-fil-a peach bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Indiana and Orgeon will kick off at 7:30pm. Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan join us live with what you can expect, and to discuss his retirement.

How to avoid injury when pursuing New Year fitness resolutions: As Atlantans commit to New Year fitness resolutions, Dr. Trevor Turner, a physician specializing in performance and regenerative medicine at Cartinova in Atlanta, is seeing a predictable and preventable pattern in his clinic. Dr. Turner is helping Atlantans get in shape safely while protecting knee cartilage and spinal discs, two of the most vulnerable structures during early training. Learn more here.



Pike Nurseries gives winter houseplant tips: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Neiko Flowers gives tips on setting the tone for the new year: Catch Neiko on Praise 1025

Pet of the day: Angels Among us brought in Lani Anderson for adoption.