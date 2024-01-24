Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 24, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Salsa Night at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center: If your New Year’s resolutions involve burning some calories and learning a new skill, Atlanta’s Callanwolde Fine Arts Center has an idea that’ll help you achieve both: salsa dancing!

The nonprofit arts center and venue — located in and around a historic 27,000-square-foot mansion — is hosting its first-ever Salsa Night on Friday, Feb. 2, allowing attendees to first learn some moves from salsa dancer and teacher Julian Mejia, then put those lessons to good use while dancing the night away inside the mansion. Proceeds from the event — which Callanwolde executives say they hope to make a regular occurrence — will help fund the Progressions outreach dance program, which is offered to Title I schools and makes professional dance training available to students.

Miss America Madison Marsh: Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, made history when she emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday night.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: "Stranger Things" is looking for photo doubles and a major streaming action-comedy is searching for female soccer players. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares the latest in upcoming metro Atlanta film and TV opportunities.

Healthy eating at 5Church: 5Church Buckhead's chef Sayyid Muhammed and owner Ayman Kamel present a new dish coming to the restaurant's menu that is one of their healthiest and is also vegan.

Stay active during the winter: Strong4Life licensed dietitian Katherine Shary, RD, LD, shares easy and fun ways to get the whole family outside this winter season.

Beasy Baybie's Valentine's Day getaway ideas: Valentine's Day is coming up, so now is the time to plan how you'll make your sweetheart swoon, and you can do it on a budget. Radio personality Beasy Baybie shares some inexpensive and close getaway ideas. Keep up with Beasy weeknights from 7 to 10 p.m. on MAJIC 107.5 97.5