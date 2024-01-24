Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 24, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Callanwolde hosts salsa night

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center is helping beginners and dance lovers alike learn a new skill with its first-ever salsa night.

Salsa Night at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center: If your New Year’s resolutions involve burning some calories and learning a new skill, Atlanta’s Callanwolde Fine Arts Center has an idea that’ll help you achieve both: salsa dancing!

The nonprofit arts center and venue — located in and around a historic 27,000-square-foot mansion — is hosting its first-ever Salsa Night on Friday, Feb. 2, allowing attendees to first learn some moves from salsa dancer and teacher Julian Mejia, then put those lessons to good use while dancing the night away inside the mansion. Proceeds from the event — which Callanwolde executives say they hope to make a regular occurrence — will help fund the Progressions outreach dance program, which is offered to Title I schools and makes professional dance training available to students.

READ FULL STORY

Madison Marsh on her historic Miss America win

Colorado's Madison Marsh made history as the first active duty service member to win the title of Miss America in the 2024 competition. She joins Alyse Eady with more on her win, her new engagement, and the year ahead.

Miss America Madison Marsh: Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, made history when she emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday night.

Casting Call for Jan. 24, 2024

'Stranger Things' is looking for photo doubles and a major streaming action-comedy is searching for female soccer players. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares the latest in upcoming metro Atlanta film and TV opportunities.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: "Stranger Things" is looking for photo doubles and a major streaming action-comedy is searching for female soccer players. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares the latest in upcoming metro Atlanta film and TV opportunities.

5Church shows off tasty and healthy entrees

If healthy eating is part of your new year's resolution, Atlanta's 5Church has some amazing options to try. Executive chef Sayyid Muhammed and owner Ayman Kamel visited the Good Day kitchen to share some healthy - and tasty - dishes.

Healthy eating at 5Church: 5Church Buckhead's chef Sayyid Muhammed and owner Ayman Kamel present a new dish coming to the restaurant's menu that is one of their healthiest and is also vegan. 

Fun activities to do outside in the winter

When it's cold outside, you might be tempted to stay indoors, but there are health benefits to braving a bit of chill to be active outside. Strong4Life licensed dietitian Katherine Shary talks to Natalie McCann about fun and easy activities for families.

Stay active during the winter: Strong4Life licensed dietitian Katherine Shary, RD, LD, shares easy and fun ways to get the whole family outside this winter season.

Valentine's Day getaways near Atlanta

February is just around the corner, so now is the time to plan how you'll make your sweetheart swoon, and you can do it on a budget. Radio personality Beasy Baybie shares some inexpensive and close getaway ideas.

Beasy Baybie's Valentine's Day getaway ideas: Valentine's Day is coming up, so now is the time to plan how you'll make your sweetheart swoon, and you can do it on a budget. Radio personality Beasy Baybie shares some inexpensive and close getaway ideas.  Keep up with Beasy weeknights from  7 to 10 p.m. on MAJIC 107.5 97.5  