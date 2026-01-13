Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 13, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 13, 2026:

Dining Out Tuesday's with Paul Milliken: Murphy’s Restaurant in Virginia-Highland is officially under new ownership, with chef Matt McCarthy and his father Gregg taking over from founder Tom Murphy.

Dr. Ian's latest health book ‘The Last 15:’ Millions of people struggle to conquer those last 10 or 15 pounds. In fact, some studies show that as many as 85% of people trying to lose weight hit at least one plateau at some point in their journey. Well, in his new book, "The Last 15," #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith says that you can lose those stubborn pounds and break through that plateau in just 7 weeks. Click here to order your copy.



Jovie Byler and Lenore Byler, Atlanta contestants on ‘Baking Championship Next Gen:' Twelve teams of young siblings between the ages of 8–14 compete to win $25,000 and become the next generation of Baking Champions in Baking Championship: Next Gen. Surprises and unexpected twists are the name of the game, and once the competition begins, the youthful collaborators take on tricky challenges like Breakfast Dessert Imposters, Cream Puff Friendship Bracelets and Animated Cakes. The show airs Monday at 8 on Food Network.

Viral Grinch, Nick Darnell: Social media has been raving over the actor who impersonates the Grinch. Maybe you've seen Nick Darnell on your timeline. He's been bringing the shady but good vibes over the last few months.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Golden Globe producers give a break-down on how the night came together, and if fans will still get Oceans 14.

Pet of the day: FurKids brings in Kieran for adoption.