Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 13, 2026

Published  January 13, 2026 1:51pm EST
Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 13, 2026:

Dining Out Tuesday at Murphy's Restaurant

Dining Out Tuesday at Murphy's Restaurant

Dining Out Tuesday visits Murphy's Restaurant in the Virginia Highlands neighborhood. The Atlanta eatery recently changed hands, with Gregg and Matt McCarthy taking over. 

Dining Out Tuesday's with Paul Milliken: Murphy’s Restaurant in Virginia-Highland is officially under new ownership, with chef Matt McCarthy and his father Gregg taking over from founder Tom Murphy. 

Dr. Ian has a new book, "The Last 15"

Dr. Ian has a new book, "The Last 15"

In his new book, the last 15, Dr. Ian Smith says that you can lose those stubborn pounds and break through that plateau in just 7 weeks.

Dr. Ian's latest health book ‘The Last 15:’  Millions of people struggle to conquer those last 10 or 15 pounds. In fact, some studies show that as many as 85% of people trying to lose weight hit at least one plateau at some point in their journey. Well, in his new book, "The Last 15," #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith says that you can lose those stubborn pounds and break through that plateau in just 7 weeks. Click here to order your copy.
 

Sister take on food network baking competition

Sister take on food network baking competition

Jovie Byler and Lenore Byler, Atlanta contestants on Baking Championship Next Gen. They show viewers how to make a cherry crème pie.

Jovie Byler and Lenore Byler, Atlanta contestants on ‘Baking Championship Next Gen:' Twelve teams of young siblings between the ages of 8–14 compete to win $25,000 and become the next generation of Baking Champions in Baking Championship: Next Gen. Surprises and unexpected twists are the name of the game, and once the competition begins, the youthful collaborators take on tricky challenges like Breakfast Dessert Imposters, Cream Puff Friendship Bracelets and Animated Cakes.  The show airs Monday at 8 on Food Network. 

Nick Darnell known as the "the viral Grinch"

Nick Darnell known as the "the viral Grinch"

Nick Darnell tells viewers how he got into acting, and what is coming up next.

Viral Grinch, Nick Darnell: Social media has been raving over the actor who impersonates the Grinch. Maybe you've seen Nick Darnell on your timeline. He's been bringing the shady but good vibes over the last few months. 

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment headlines

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment headlines

The Golden Globes are still making waves, and find out what's happening with Ocean's 14.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Golden Globe producers give a break-down on how the night came together, and if fans will still get Oceans 14. 

Pet of the day

Pet of the day

FurKids brings in Kieran for adoption

Pet of the day: FurKids brings in Kieran for adoption. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta