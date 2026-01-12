Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 12, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Jan. 12, 2026:

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in health headlines: Last week the Trump administration released new dietary guidelines that echo past advice but also flip the food pyramid on its head—putting steak, cheese and whole milk near the top. It’s part of US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s "Make America Healthy Again" movement, urging Americans to prioritize protein and healthy fats and avoid the consumption of sugary, ultra-processed foods. Dr. Winawer has the details.



Money mistakes you can’t afford in 2026 with personal finance expert Anthony O’Neal: New year, new money goals, but are you making the same costly mistakes? Anthony O'Neal gives tips on the money move you can't afford to repeat in 2026.



Executive Chef Randy Taylor of Escovitchez makes a dish for national curry chicken day: Today is National Curried Chicken Day, and Escovitchez stops by the station to give us a sample of what you can get at their restaurant. Check out their menu here.

Mz. Shyneka talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Is Damson Idris the new black panther, and there appears to have been a breach with Instagram. Mz. Shyneka of the Streetz Morning Takeover has the latest on these topics.

Pet of the day: Feral cat brings in Marsala for adoption. Click here for more information on adoption.

