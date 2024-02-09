Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 9, 2024

Cutting-edge spider exhibit crawls into Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum:

The team at Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum is well aware that even the idea of their latest exhibit is going to give a lot of people the creeps. But they’re also pretty certain that once visitors spend a little time inside, that initial apprehension will turn into appreciation.

"Spiders — From Fear to Fascination" opens to the public on Saturday and runs through May 5, and the exhibit is exactly what you think it is: an all-encompassing exploration of arachnids, from their behaviors and diet to their incredible web-spinning skills. And yes, an exhibit about spiders means there will be real spiders in the building (in well-protected habitats, of course!); museum staffers say there are more than 250 live and preserved spider specimens, including black widow, brown recluse and huntsman spiders.

Creators say the exhibit isn’t meant to exacerbate arachnophobia; developed by the Australian Museum, "Spiders — From Fear to Fascination" is actually aimed at highlighting how fascinating spiders really are, and at busting many myths about the eight-legged creatures. Interactive elements include a "fang agility test" and a jumping peacock spider mating dance-off — oh, and there's a free "Spiders Augmented Reality" app which visitors can use to enhance their visit.

"Spiders — From Fear to Fascination" is included in the price of admission to Fernbank Museum, which is $25.95 for adults, $24.95 for seniors, and 23.95 for children (ages 3 to 12). Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the physical address is 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta. Click here for more information on visiting the museum.

Katherine Shary of CHOA on the negative effects fruit juice can have on kids’ health and why healthy hydration is so important: A glass of orange juice has long been considered part of a healthy breakfast for children, but new research suggests that the habit could be just as damaging as drinking a daily can of soda and can lead to obesity. A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics has discerned that as little as one serving of fruit juice per day— pure fruit juice with no additives— causes weight gain in kids. Due to concerns over the rising rate of childhood obesity and dental cavities, the AAP advises parents and guardians to avoid juice entirely for babies younger than 1 year old, limit intake to 4 ounces a day for children ages 1 to 3 years old and only 6 ounces a day for children ages 4 to 6 years old.

Easy-to-make and wallet-friendly Valentine’s Day dishes with Chef Andrea Montobbio of ENZO Steakhouse & Bar: Chefs Andrea Montobbio and David Gibbs visited the Good Day kitchen to make lobster spaghetti. The restaurant is celebrating with a week love - featuring a special menu boating incredible pasta dishes and offerings from land and sea. He regularly reaches pasta making classes so can also talk about that along with providing tips and tricks for viewers to impress at home. Check out the menu here.

Hulu's "Death and Other Details" cast members Violett Beane, Lauren Patten and Angela Zhou: The actors are in Atlanta to participate in SCAD TVFest. Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, "Death and Other Details" centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place and wrong time (OK, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises — Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

Erica Thomas gives Super Bowl tips for the ultimate party: Get ready to kick off the ultimate Super Bowl experience! From game day snacks to touchdown-worthy entertainment, we've got all the tips and tricks to help you host the perfect Super Bowl party. Let's dive in! Here are five tips to host the perfect Super Bowl party:



1. Plan Ahead: Start planning your party well in advance to ensure you have enough time to organize everything from food and drinks to decorations and activities.



2. Create a Game Day Atmosphere: Set up your space with team decorations, banners, and football-themed tableware to create a festive atmosphere. Consider playing football-themed music or having a pre-game show on TV to get everyone in the spirit.



3. Serve Crowd-Pleasing Food: Offer a variety of game day snacks and finger foods like wings, sliders, nachos, and dips. Consider incorporating both classic favorites and healthier options to accommodate all guests' preferences.



4. Have Plenty of Drinks: Stock up on a variety of beverages, including beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options like soda and water. Consider creating a signature cocktail or themed drinks to add an extra touch of fun to the party.



5. Plan Entertainment: In addition to watching the game, plan some entertainment for your guests during halftime or commercial breaks. This could include games like Super Bowl trivia, football-themed bingo, or even a friendly game of touch football if space permits.

Pike Nursery gives The Meaning of Color and flowers for Valentine's Day: Find a location near you here.

Griff talks Super Bowl parties: Listen to Griff on "Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell" on Praise 102.5 Week day mornings from 6 until 10.

"Gospel" on PBS:

A new four-hour docuseries airing on PBS next week takes a deep dive into the history of Black spirituality and music.

"Gospel" was produced and directed by Stacey L. Holman and Shayla Harris and is hosted by writer and executive producer Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., and explores the fascinating history of gospel music and key figures in its evolution. One of those figures is the great Mahalia Jackson, now credited as one of the most influential singers of all time.

"In hour one, we learn her backstory, but then in hour two … we dig a little bit deeper about her impact and her influence from the civil rights movement," says Holman. "Her relationship with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., how she used her pocketbook to help fund the movement."

Gospel premieres Monday, Feb. 12 and Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on PBS, and a companion concert is set to air at 9 p.m. Friday. To hear more from the filmmakers about the project, click the video player in this article.

