Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 7, 2022

Springs and summer savings at Gwinnett County’s Kid​signments:

The ongoing pandemic has forced some changes for one of the largest consignment events in the country, but the founder of Gwinnett County’s Kidsignments says there's one thing that will absolutely remain the same during this week’s spring/summer sale: the deals found inside.

The Kidsignments spring/summer 2022 sale launches Monday and runs through Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.

Founder Jeri Lynn Cunningham created the event nearly 30 years ago out of her two-car garage while looking for a way to save money (and help her friends and neighbors save, too) on items for kids. Since then, the semi-annual sale has grown into a massive shopping extravaganza featuring everything from clothes to books to toys to items for newborns, all gently-used and deeply discounted by hundreds of sellers.

Cunningham says the pandemic has created unique challenges for the event, which inevitably draws large crowds and long lines. The fall/winter sale, held in August 2021, included new features and technology aimed at helping people maintain some distance while shopping. An example? Getting a text notification when there’s a register available for checkout.

"We line-busted! We got rid of that long checkout line," Cunningham told Good Day at the time. "We’re trying to eliminate as much stress as possible, so, while you’re waiting to check out, you can continue shopping."

Hours for this year’s sale are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. Click here for more information on Kidsignments (including details on the increased discounts throughout the week) — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning there.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with more on the COVID-19 pandemic: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine visit his Instagram @neilwinwaer.

Jordan L. Jones plays Jazz on the highly-anticipated drama series "Bel-Air": "Bel-Air" is a contemporary drama that re-imagines the beloved and culture-defining 90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Jones, a series regular, plays Jazz (aka DJ Jazzy Jeff), who is Will’s best friend and crucial outlet for life outside Bel-Air and an important reminder for Will of the life he left behind in Philly. Jones has had the unique opportunity to portray more than one role based on a real person. He was a series regular on the Fox TV comedy "REL," based on the life of comedian Lil Rel Howery. Jordan played Nat, Rel’s hilarious younger brother. "Bel-Air" premieres Feb. 13 on Peacock and has already received a season 2 order. Watch the trailer here.

Former Atlanta school teacher Dr. Nicole D. Collier releases debut middle-grade novel: "Just Right Jillian" tells the story of a young Black girl’s struggles with shyness and how she overcomes her fears and breaks out of her shell. Themes include friendship, courage, and self-expression. Jillian, the book’s namesake, is a super-smart, super-shy fifth-grader who is tired of coming in last because she’s afraid to speak up, and readers are taken along for her journey of self-discovery as she accepts her grandmother’s challenge to be more assertive. The book is inspired by Collier’s own struggles with shyness and is her love letter to shy children. You can pre-order the book here.

Radio host Amani Sams talks latest entertainment news: "The Color Purple" is returning to a theater near you after years of being performed on stage. It's being rebooted as a musical, and there are some A-list names who will star in the film. Amani Sams breaks down who's all involved and when the film will hit theaters. You can follow Amani on instagram @Amani_Sams

