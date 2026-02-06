Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 6, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 6, 2026:

Love Scams Powered by AI: How to Spot a Fake Romance Before It Breaks Your Heart and Your Bank Account: Scammers are targeting singles on dating apps through the use of AI. We'll share the ways you can recognize the red flags and take the proactive steps to verifying your online love connections.

Atlanta ad agency runs a national Super Bowl commercial poll: The big game is this Sunday, but many of us are excited about the commercials. Eileen Hogan weighs in on what to expect from this year's ads and how much a spot costs.

Annual Valentine’s Dining Experience with Chef Alex Valentine: Guests will have a "passport" where they can get rewards after trying food of different countries. "LOVE WITHOUT BORDERS" is a 4-course prix fixe Valentine’s dinner and each course represents a romantic destination around the world. Book your reservation here.

JeKalyn Carr gives tips on how to help you stay focused: We're now in month 2 of 2026, and some people may feel distracted. Jekalyn Carr has some tips to help you stay focused.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on flowers that are beyond roses for Valentine's Day: To find a pike nursery near you, click here.

Zoo Atlanta brings in a ball python: For more information and tickets to Zoo Atlanta click here.