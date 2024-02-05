Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 5, 2024

Exhibit celebrates life of Stevie Wonder

The cultural impact of the legendary Stevie Wonder is being celebrated in a unique art exhibit which is now open at the Thompson Atlanta hotel in Buckhead.

From 1963’s "Fingertips — Part 2" to 1973’s "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" to 1984’s "I Just Called to Say I Love You," the music of Stevie Wonder has provided the soundtrack to our lives. And now, the iconic artist is being celebrated in a unique exhibition here in Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at the Thompson Atlanta — Buckhead, getting a look at "Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder" from Art Melanated. The exhibit pays tribute to the "Songs in the Key of Life" creator through the work of various artists, including Jennia Fredrique Aponte, who co-founded Art Melanated with her husband Sol. "Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder" premiered at the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood and wrapped its engagement there at the end of last year; the Apontes say it was so well received that they decided to tour it, with Atlanta as the first stop.

Art Melanated was founded in 2022 as a platform for artists of color; the founders describe it as a community in which various forms of art can be created, discussed, and celebrated. Other artists represented in the Stevie Wonder exhibit include Bart Cooper, Brandon Deener, Kipkemoi, Shaina McCoy, Miles Regis, Bruce W. Talamon, Kevin A. Williams, Murjoni Merriweather, and Chukes. 

"Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder" is scheduled to be at the Thompson Atlanta — Buckhead (415 East Paces Ferry Road) for three months — to see some of the pieces and learn more about Art Melanated, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning at the hotel, getting a first look around this "very Superstitious" exhibition!

The 2024 Grammys' big surprises and songs

From a rare appearance by Tracey Chapman to Taylor Swift's historic win, the Grammy's had it all this year. Media maven Mara Davis breaks down all the big moments - including Killer Mike's arrest - with Natalie McCann.

Best fashion moments of the 2024 Grammys

On a night when music was celebrated, the fashion was also on full display at the 2024 Grammys. Dean of Fashion Dr. Courtney Hammonds shares a recap of the styles that left a lasting impression.

Kandi Burruss leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Kandi Burruss surprised Bravo fans when she told a reporter she's not returning for the 16th season of the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta.' Entertainment contributor Kierra M joined Joanne Feldman with more on the big announcement.

