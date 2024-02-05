Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 5, 2024

Stevie Wonder exhibit "Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder" at the Thompson Atlanta:

From 1963’s "Fingertips — Part 2" to 1973’s "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" to 1984’s "I Just Called to Say I Love You," the music of Stevie Wonder has provided the soundtrack to our lives. And now, the iconic artist is being celebrated in a unique exhibition here in Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at the Thompson Atlanta — Buckhead, getting a look at "Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder" from Art Melanated. The exhibit pays tribute to the "Songs in the Key of Life" creator through the work of various artists, including Jennia Fredrique Aponte, who co-founded Art Melanated with her husband Sol. "Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder" premiered at the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood and wrapped its engagement there at the end of last year; the Apontes say it was so well received that they decided to tour it, with Atlanta as the first stop.

Art Melanated was founded in 2022 as a platform for artists of color; the founders describe it as a community in which various forms of art can be created, discussed, and celebrated. Other artists represented in the Stevie Wonder exhibit include Bart Cooper, Brandon Deener, Kipkemoi, Shaina McCoy, Miles Regis, Bruce W. Talamon, Kevin A. Williams, Murjoni Merriweather, and Chukes.

"Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder" is scheduled to be at the Thompson Atlanta — Buckhead (415 East Paces Ferry Road) for three months — to see some of the pieces and learn more about Art Melanated, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning at the hotel, getting a first look around this "very Superstitious" exhibition!

Grammy recap with Mara Davis: Mara Davis is on the board of The Recording Academy. She talked about music's biggest night, and the wins and performances that rocked the Grammys. There were also new categories and tons of first-time winners.

Grammy fashion looks with the Dean of Fashion Dr. Courtney Hammonds: The celebs stepped out in their best fashion looks to put their style on full display during the Grammys! Dean of fashion Dr. Courtney Hammonds shared his favorite looks of the award show.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" have yet to announce their cast for the upcoming season. Kandi Burruss shares her thoughts, gives some surprising news about whether she'll be returning to the show.