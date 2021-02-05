Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 5, 2021

An "insect invasion" at Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum: Fernbank Museum has just unveiled Microsculpture: The insect portraits of Levon Biss, and is displaying the exhibit in the most appropriate place possible — outdoors. Eleven jaw-dropping insect species from around the world are featured in the exhibit, which has been placed throughout Fernbank’s Nature Gallery in WildWoods — allowing families to explore the museum’s elevated walkway while stopping to take in the massive, high-resolution portraits created by Biss. Those portraits include full-color images of the Orchid Cuckoo Bee, Amazonian Purple Warrior Scarab and more — and, of course, there’s no telling what native insects visitors might encounter while exploring WildWoods and its tree pods.

Burgers With Buck celebrates 250 burgers at STK Steakhouse: STK Atlanta is a high end restaurant that is frequented by celebrities and Atlanta’s movers and shakers. When you think of this modern steakhouse and chic lounge, you probably envision a filet, or a NY Strip, or maybe a Cowgirl Ribeye perfectly cut and prepared, and you won’t be disappointed. The bar is set high, and they consistently deliver, but what kind of person would go to a well-known and quite fancy restaurant such as this and order a burger? Well, people like me… and perhaps you too after you see and this.

Director Ken Mok talks his latest film "The Right One": The film follows Sara (Cleopatra Coleman), a novelist suffering from writer’s block who meets Godfrey (Nick Thune), a down-on-his-luck oddball who constantly changes personas to cope with his past and avoid reality. As the pair gets closer, Godfrey eventually realizes that Sara is using him as inspiration for her next novel and vanishes from her life. Sara is left to decide whether her career or true friendship is more important. Set in Seattle, the film also stars Iliza Shlesinger (Spenser Confidential") and David Koechner ("The Office"). The Right One" is slated for release On Demand and Digital on February 5, and on Blu-ray/DVD on February 9, 2021. You can also catch it at The Picture Show 5 at Merchant Exhange in Marietta. Watch the trailer here.

Advertisement

Kelly Hu and Kea Peahu talk Netflix film "Finding Ohana": On Oʻahu for the summer, two siblings from Brooklyn connect with their Hawaiian heritage, and their family on a daring quest for long-lost treasure. It's streaming now on Netflix. Watch the trailer here.

Atlanta local Daryll Manning talks being featured on the new Netflix hit series, "Best Leftovers Ever!": Daryll made a splash on the show with his big personality and twerk breaks. Catch him in episode 3! In case you’re unfamiliar, "Best Leftovers Ever!" is an all-new reality food competition series hosted by GLOW’s Jackie Tohn in which three home chefs compete over two rounds to transform tired leftovers into tantalizing new dishes in hopes of winning over judges to secure the $10,000 prize. Think turning last night’s pad thai into gourmet macaroni and cheese, or turning yesterday's tamale into tonight’s delicious gnocchi – all is fair in love and leftovers!

Pike Nurseries has a lesson on starting your vegetables seeds at home: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Krystal Lee joins us from Praise 102.5 to talk about how to celebrate Black History Month by watching movies and TV about black history at home. For more informationon Krystal Lee follow her on Instagram @iamkrystallee .