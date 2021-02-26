Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 26, 2021

Baking up a sweet spring with Pie Bar: "We always say, ‘Grandma ain’t here!’ So, you don’t have to tell her that our pies are better!"

If Lauren Bolden sounds confident about the pies she and husband Cody serve up from their North Georgia pie shops, there’s a reason — they’re really that good.

The Boldens are the founders of Pie Bar, a booming baked goods business with locations in Woodstock and Marietta (and a large commissary that's not open to the public) — as well as online ordering options. When we visited Pie Bar Woodstock back in 2018, Lauren told us about the shop’s humble (pardon the pun) beginnings.

"We started selling our pies everywhere we could," she says. "We were selling them at antique shows, we were selling them at farmer’s markets, we were selling them, like, out in front of concerts that I don’t think we were invited to! Just anywhere we could to get our pies in front of folks."

Those pies became so popular that the couple quit their 9-to-5 jobs and opened their first brick-and-mortar pie shop in 2015, quickly attracting even more fans thanks to their menu of sweet and savory pies baked from scratch. Popular flavors include apple streusel, bourbon chocolate pecan, chocolate chess, and the rosemary chicken pot pie. Bolden also teaches fans how to master their own crust, offering an online course called "5 Steps to Flaky Pie Crust."

With the first day of spring less than a month away (can you believe it?), we thought it was a good time to pay another visit to Pie Bar, getting a taste of what’s cooking for the new season. Click the video player for a peek at our morning with Lauren and Cody — and click here for more information on ordering some of their pies for yourself!

Burgers With Buck: You probably don’t really need another reason to love Fridays. Let’s face it, have you ever heard anyone say, "Thank God It’s Tuesday!"?

Didn’t think so.

So Friday is likely already your favorite day of the week, but if not, #BurgersWithBuck is about to give you one more really big reason to love Friday, or as my Good Day Atlanta co-anchor Sharon Lawson loves to say, "Fri-yay!

The Brisket Burger at Righteous ‘Que in East Cobb is delicious. #BWB recommends you go to Marietta to give one a try, but… there’s a catch. It is only served one day a week, Friday, and there is a limited number available, so it’s first-come, first-served.

The reason for the limited number, the patties are made from their brisket trimmings. They are double ground in-house, and the patties are smoked for about 25 minutes, before being seared to order. They are topped with your choice of cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. According to Pitmaster Patrick Verzone, they keep the toppings simple in order to let the flavor of the meat stand out … and it does.

They are served, once again only on Friday, with a single or a double patty. The single is substantial and will probably satisfy most, but this is Burgers With Buck, so you know we had to opt for the double, and let’s just say it is huge, even by our standards.

Do you think you or the significant other burger lover in your life can handle it? There’s only one way to find out, and only one day a week to attempt it.

TGIF!

For more information about Righteous ‘Que including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Chef Pano Karatassos joins us with his spin on the Baked Feta Pasta TikTok Challenge: The TikTok Baked Feta Pasta is the latest recipe to take social media by storm. The craze has even led to feta cheese shortages.

We took the recipe to Chef Pano Karatassos from Kyma restaurant in Atlanta and he put his own twist on the trend. For more information on today's recipe or Karatassos click here.

Radio host and Gospel singer Darlene McCoy joins us live via Skype from Praise 102.5 with tips on what to do when receiving bad news. For more information click here.

"Prodigal Son" now in season two is a hit drama on FOX, where killer instincts run in the family: The plot surrounds a criminal psychologist Malcom Bright, who has a twisted genius mind that helps the NYPD solve crimes, and his mentor Detective Gil Arroyo. All of this unfolding as Bright's serial killer father tries to bond with his son. Joining us on Good Day was one of the stars from the show, Lou Diamond Phillips. For more information on "Prodigal Son" which airs right here on FOX 5 click here.

Pike Nurseries offers tips on pruning: Pike Nurseries expert Rena Sartain joins us for tips on pruning. For more information click here.