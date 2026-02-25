Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 25, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 25, 2026:

Spring Break travel without breaking the bank with the Points Guy experts: It's almost that time of year when spring breakers are ready to hit "pause" on their day-to-day lives to bask in the sun — or enjoy the scenic views. Check out their new list of the top spring break destinations in the US.

Good Day Guess Who Week 5: It's week 5 of Good Day Guess Who! Find out who our mystery guest was this week.

MiAsia Symone has the latest in entertainment headlines: Lizzie McGuire star Robert Carradine has died, and tributes pour in from Hollywood. And the Met Gala Theme has been announced, as well as this year's hosts. Hot 107.9's MiAsia Symone has the details.

Pet of the Day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Mia for adoption. For more information, click here.