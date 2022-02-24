Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 25, 2022

Rock legends Foo Fighters welcome fans to "Studio 666":

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters certainly know the ingredients to craft a great song. But what about crafting a great horror movie?

"You need a chainsaw, you need some blood, someone has to get decapitated. I mean, it's like, ‘Come on, we're making a horror film!’" Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl said.

Grohl made sure all those elements and then some were part of "Studio 666," the new full-length horror flick starring the Grammy-winning band. The film finds members Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee moving into a haunted house to record their tenth album, a premise based in reality … well, sort of.

"As we were writing this latest album, ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ we decided that we were going to rent a place to sort of demo and record and put the album together. That is the house in the movie," says Grohl. "While we were in there, the idea came up to make a horror film. And it was like, well, we already have house, let's just do it here."

In fact, band members gave interviews while promoting "Medicine at Midnight" mentioning ‘strange activity' in the Encino house — which they now admit was just clever marketing for the film.

"The house is totally not haunted! It's a nice house. And it sounded great; that's why we made the record there," says Grohl. "But I think we forgot that we lied to everybody and told them it was actually haunted, because people are asking about it now, and we're like, 'Oh yeah, that's right ... that was totally not true!’"

Studio 666 hits theaters Friday, Feb. 25; click here for more information on the film. And click the video player to hear more from Foo Fighters, including their demonstration of the film’s new musical note — the L-sharp!

"Cyrano" comes to life in small Sicilian town:

Bringing the classic story of "Cyrano" to life as a big-screen musical meant finding the perfect romantic backdrop. And you know what they say: the fastest way to the heart is through the stomach.

"The production designer, Sarah Greenwood, her original reason for traveling to Noto, Sicily, where we made this film and which became our backlot … she went for the first time to Noto to try a cannoli," says star Haley Bennett.

And apparently, that cannoli was amazing, because the cast and crew spent the fall of 2020 there filming Cyrano, a musical re-telling of the famous tale of "Cyrano de Bergerac." Director Joe Wright says it was a uniquely challenging shoot for the actors, including Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage as the title character.

"The actors all sang live in this movie," says Wright. "And I wanted those cracks in the voices. I wanted that level of intimacy and emotional involvement from the actors. So, that made it very difficult for them. They had earpieces in which they were hearing the playback track…and if it was something that could be less rigid, then we had a live pianist, as well."

That means the set was constantly filled with music — a great thing unless you’re trying to sleep.

"We lived in this little castle," says Kelvin Harrison, Jr., who plays "Christian." "We were one big family. The theater that's in the opening of the movie was in our backyard; I could open my window [and see it]. Honestly, at a certain point, it was kind of disturbing; I was trying to sleep when I was on my off days, and suddenly I hear, like, Peter fighting everyone!"

But the end result is a feast for the eyes and the ears. And, for those who ate those cannoli, a more literal feast.

"I put on about a stone," laughs Wright.

Cyrano is in theaters today; click here for more information on the film.

Christine Horn talks her latest roles in Hollywood: Widely known as The Booking Magnet, Atlanta native Christine Horn has kicked off the New Year strong with roles on the Emmy-nominated comedy 'Kenan,' the NAACP Image award-nominated drama 'Snowfall,' and the critically-acclaimed film 'The Fallout.' With over 20 years of industry credits across film, TV, and theater. She's an Atlanta native and knows some of your favorite Atlanta celebs.

Angela Buttimer discusses perils of the three Ps: People want both productivity and peace but sometimes they don’t connect the dots between these behavioral patterns and experiencing productivity and peace. Procrastination is the 1st P that can derail us. How can we work with this to achieve more productivity and peace in our lives.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on tackling weeds: With the mild weather we had in the winter, the weeds have been thriving just like all our desirable plants. Now is the time to tackle those weeds, before the weather starts warming up, so you can have a healthy, weed-free lawn this spring! Find the nearest Pike Nursery here.

Praise 102.5 Veda Howard shares a Wisdom Nugget: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show Veda shares two Wisdom Nuggets per show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote. Catch Veda on weekends on Praise 102.5 Saturdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

