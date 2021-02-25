Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 25, 2021

Downsizing expert Matt Paxton talks "Legacy List:"

In his PBS series "Legacy List with Matt Paxton," downsizing and cleaning expert Matt Paxton encourages people to make a list of the most important items in their house.

But did Paxton follow his own advice during his recent move to North Georgia?

"I did," he says with a laugh. "I actually lived in a house for 15 years. I had to go through my own attic, and it was a lot harder doing it yourself than telling other people how to do it!"

"Legacy List with Matt Paxton" is in its second season on PBS and focuses on families ready to downsize. In each episode, he helps the families decide which items they can part with — and which ones make the cut for what he calls a "legacy list."

"So, I say, ‘Write down a list of the five most important things items in your house.’ Not the most expensive, but the most emotionally important. And then let’s talk about the stories," Paxton says. "There’s so many TV shows, and so much in life, that people are like, ‘How much is it worth? How much could I sell it for?’ These are not items I want you to sell. These are the items I want you to pass on to your grandkids, and the items that the grandkids will pass on to their kids, and talk about you."

Although the families featured in the show are generally downsizing due to a move, Paxton says making a legacy list is something everyone can do.

"Especially now," he says. "You have the time. We’re in the pandemic, you’re sitting at home, you’ve got a sharp memory still. I’ve been helping families downsize for 20 years now, and I’ve seen just countless family after family that when Grandma passes away, the stories go with her."

And Paxton, known to many television viewers for his appearances on the hit show "Hoarders," says that’s his show’s mission: inspiring people to uncover the family stories that helped shape who they are.

"That has been one of the coolest things that’s happened with the release of season two, is that I’m hearing about families that will have, like, a ‘Legacy List’ night, where they’ll watch the show, and then Grandma will have a couple items that she’s prepared, and she’ll share the stories. And I’m like, ‘Man, this has become a verb! This is awesome!’"

"Legacy List with Matt Paxton" airs locally on GPB and WPBA; for more information on the show, click here.

Acclaimed short film "White Eye" screens at Atlanta Jewish Film Festival:"

If watching Tomer Shushan’s acclaimed short film "White Eye" is already a tense and unsettling experience, it becomes even more so with the knowledge that it’s based on a true story.

"This story actually happened to me while I was on the way to meet with my writing mentor," says Israeli filmmaker Shushan. "It was so, like, tragic and crazy and intense. After it ended I met her and I told her why I was late, and she told me, ‘Wow. You understand you have a great story to tell.’"

Less than an hour later, Shushan had the script for "White Eye", a 20-minute film revolving around a man attempting to retrieve his stolen bicycle and the way his phone call to the police spirals out of control. The short film has swept up awards at festivals over the past year, and screens as part of this year’s Atlanta Jewish Film Festival starting tomorrow.

If writing the script came easily to Shushan, filming it was much more of a challenge. The writer-director made the decision to shoot the film in one fluid take, following the character played by Daniel Gad.

"We didn’t have lots of money and we only could afford to make it in one night," Shushan says. "We just did lots of rehearsals, and not just with the actors, also with the crew members … because the camera is going 360 all the time, so you have to avoid shadows of crew members, and everyone should know where he goes. And it was like [building] a dance for everyone on the set."

Along with screening at dozens of film festivals, "White Eye" is now on the shortlist of 10 films being considered for a Live Action Short Film Academy Award. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced next month, but even news of making the shortlist got a big reaction from the filmmaker — not to mention the authorities.

"I screamed so hard," he laughs. "And police came over. And they knocked on the door, and they were like, ‘What happened here?’ They thought, like, some big tragic thing happened here. And I’m like, ‘No, you don’t understand!’ and I tried to explain…but they were like, ’Congratulations, but you get a ticket.’ And they gave me a ticket! But I told them, ‘You know what, I don’t care.’ It was worth it to pay it because I felt so great."

"White Eye" will be available to screen at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival starting Friday, Feb. 26 at noon — for tickets and information, click here.

Atlanta native Nicole Walters talks about her new show "She's the Boss":

The show follows entrepreneur Nicole Walters as she works to build her marketing empire all while managing her life at home with husband Josh. Along with Nicole and Josh, the modern-day family is made complete with the couple's three adopted daughters and Eddie, Nicole's executive assistant and best friend.

The show premieres tonight on USA Network at 10:30 P.M. Click here for more information

Stars of TVOne new film "Don't Waste Your Pretty" tell us what to expect

Singer and actress Deborah Joy Winans and ReDaric Williams are two of the stars in TVOne’s original ensemble film "Don’t Waste Your Pretty." It's based on the eponymous novel penned by award-winning author Demetria L. Lucas. The film tells the story of tightly knit friends as they sort out their turbulent life and love issues. Watch the trailer here.

Kyle Massey stars in new sitcom "Millennials" premiering on ALLBLK streaming platform:

The six-episode original sitcom will premiere weekly beginning today on AMC Networks’ newly relaunched streaming service, ALLBLK.

The new comedy is centered on the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbors across the hall as they navigate the chaos of being young and finding success, and themselves, in the city of angels.

Kyle Massey plays Omar, a straight-laced business student with dreams of taking over the corporate world. You can follow Kyle on Instagram @kylemassey. Watch the trailer for "Millennials" here.

"Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues" returns:

Bigfoot sightings are on the rise as the pandemic continues. And the "Finding Bigfoot" team is back on the hunt, as compelling evidence mounts. Evidence analyst Cliff Barrackman joins us live with more on "Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues" For more information click here.

Atlanta food blogger Skye Estroff talks about where you can find loaded fries in Atlanta.

Food expert Skye Estroff shares her favorite spots in Atlanta to get the best decadent loaded fries.

1. Smith Gourment Creations: Fried lobster, garlic crab, white cheddar sauce over cajun fries.

2. Lloyd's at Inman Park: Pizza Fries...cheese, pepperoni, and other pizza toppings

3. Marcel at West Midtown: Oscar Fries

4. MikKey's Retro Grill in Smryna: Dirt Phiilly Salmon Fries and the Goodie Mob Fries (burger patties, bacon, burger sauce)

5. Mr. Fries Man: Make your own fries (coming to downtown Atlanta soon).

For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @Skye.estroff.