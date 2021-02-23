Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 23, 2021

Atlanta thrift house serves as "a place of light:"

Department stores may come and go, but Atlanta’s Cathedral Thrift House is still standing.

"It started as a mission to serve the community, for people that were not able to go to Neiman Marcus or Davison's or Rich's - those were the old stores before Macy’s," says Rena Sartain, chair of the thrift house board.

First opened as a ministry in 1949 by the Cathedral of St. Phillip in Buckhead, the mission was to serve the community in two ways: selling gently used goods (including clothes, furniture, and houseware items) at affordable prices, and raising money for local nonprofit organizations.

"The volunteers of the store nominate different charities and then we vote on the one that we would like to support for that year," says Sartain. "And most of our money, I think 80 percent of our money, goes to charity."

Over the years, the store has moved locations a few times (the very first location was an abandoned chicken coop!); the Cathedral Thrift House is currently located at 1893 Piedmont Road Northeast in Atlanta. But its mission hasn’t changed in the more than 70 years of operation; in fact, volunteers say due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, their work is more vital than ever.

"We have made it more of a boutique, in that my goal and our goal is for anyone to be able to come in here and shop with dignity, not feel that they can't afford it or that they are in a thrift store," says Sartain.

Adds store manager Nellie Holleman, "I always say, the thrift house is a place of light. And it's where people can come in -- sometimes people come in here, and we're the first people that have spoken to them that day. So, there's a lot of joy in that. And I think that means so much to all of us. And that, too, sets us apart. We're a business but we're also a place that gives hope to other people."

R&B artist Donell Jones releases new album "100% Free" after seven-year hiatus:

Most of us remember Donell Jones from his hit songs "Where I Wanna Be," and "You Know What's Up." Now he's back after taking a seven-year break but has picked off right where he left off with his smooth R&B tones.

Jones released a new album titled "100% Free" on Valentine's Day after a seven-year hiatus and 25% of the proceeds will go towards Missingkids.org. You can download the new album on all music platforms. Keep up with Donell Jones on social media @donelljonesforever

Actor Luis Da Silva talks about new movie "One Way," and filming in Thomsaville, Georgia:

He's an actor, an athlete, and an author. Chances are you've seen Luis DaSilva Jr. sharing the big screen along with some big-name actors, typically playing an edgy, villain.

He's also a friend to "Good Day Atlanta" and just finished filming a new movie right here in Georgia. He joins us live with a preview of the movie, plus more on how actors are adapting to COVID-19 protocol testing on set. For more information on Luis DaSilva follow him on Instagram @luistrikz.

Double Zero shares a lasagna recipe for "Good Day Atlanta" viewers:

LASAGNA INGREDIENTS

2 pounds of ground beef

1 large white onion diced

5 cloves garlic minced

1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

2 (6 ounce) cans tomato paste

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1/2 cup white wine

2 tablespoons white sugar

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon ground oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 pound lasagna noodles

30 ounces ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 pound thinly sliced mozzarella cheese (about 24 slices)

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

STEPS

Beginning in a large sauté pan sweat down garlic, onion, add fennel, and oregano. Once garlic, onion, fennel & oregano have cooked on medium heat for about 8 minutes, add salt, pepper and tomato paste.

Cool on medium-high heat for about 7 minutes. Add white wine and stir well.

Next, add tomato sauce and crushed tomatoes. Bring to a simmer.

Add basil and ground beef to simmering sauce, breaking the beef up with your hands and continuously using your spoon once beef is in sauce. Add sugar.

In a separate bowl, mix together ricotta, egg, parsley, nutmeg, salt, and pepper.

After your meat and tomato sauce have simmered for about 2 hours, let cool for about 30 minutes.

Using cooked pasta sheets, layer pasta, sauce, ricotta mixture and mozzarella. Repeat this step 3 times and top with more meat/sauce and mozzarella if desired.

Bake in oven at 350 for 45 minutes.

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine joins us to talk about the latest entertainment news. For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr.

