Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 22, 2021

Alpharetta Restaurant Week showcases city’s culinary scene:

There are several reasons they call it "Awesome Alpharetta" — but the city’s diverse lineup of top-notch restaurants is definitely at the top of the list. And this week, Alpharetta is shining a spotlight on its culinary scene with an event designed to showcase the very best it has to offer.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week officially kicked off Sunday and continues through Saturday, Feb. 27, with more than two dozen restaurants participating this year.

The concept is simple: those restaurants will offer a specially priced three-course dinner menu (and some lunches, too), giving visitors an easy way to try their signature dishes and get a tasty overview of the restaurant’s culinary concept.

Organizers of this year’s event say supporting local restaurants is more important than ever, given the major hit they’ve taken due to the pandemic. Many of the featured restaurants have outdoor spaces for diners more comfortable with open-air seating, and many are also making their special three-course dinner menus available for both dine-in and takeout.

For a full list of participating restaurants and to check out the menus, click here. And to hear more about Alpharetta Restaurant Week, click the video player to check out our morning taking a culinary tour of the city!

Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory School of Medicine joins us to talk about the latest COVID-19 news: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or today's Covid-19 Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

FX's hit drama "Snowfall" is back for a fourth season:

Inspired by the early days of the 80's Los Angeles crack cocaine epidemic, FX's hit drama "Snowfall" is getting ready for its fourth season and the plot continues to thicken. The series is following several characters whose lives collide with a notorious 20-year-old drug dealer named Franklin Saint.

Joining us live this morning to talk about the new season is actor Damson Idris. For more information click here.

Radio host Mani Millss joins us to talk about the horrible images out of Texas after a winter storm left millions without water and power. Mani Mills joins us to highlight some of the inspiring stories of hope and heroes. For more information on Mani Mills follow her on Instagram @manimillss.