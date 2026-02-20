Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 20,2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 20, 2026:

Paul previews the Golden Girls Pop-up: Bucket Listers presents The Golden Girls Kitchen, an immersive dining activation taking over Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast) today through May 10th, following sold-out engagements in cities including Miami, New York, and Chicago.

Tiffani Neal, founder of Barlow’s Foods, gives viewers a wintry comfort food recipe: Tiffani shows us a comfort food recipe that's easy to make at home. She also shares that her 3 in 1 mix is being sold at The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. For more information on the mix and more, click here.

National Soccer Hall of Famer Alexi Lalas: FOX Sports’ Alexi Lalas MLS talks regular-season coverage as it kicks off this Saturday at 4:30 PM on Fox

Artist Khalid will make a stop in Atlanta for his upcoming tour: Khalid talks his upcoming tour, new music and more with Alex Whittler. If you'd like to purchase tickets, click here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips for Spring Swing: To find a Pike location near you click here.

Neiko Flowers Praise 1025 talks National Leadership Day: The day recognizes the profound impact of leaders who positively influence, empower, and inspire others to create change. Neiko gives a list of ways to be a leader:

1. Leadership Starts with Character

2. You Don’t Need a Title to Lead Leadership

3. Service Is the Highest Form of Leadership

4. Your Voice Matters Leadership

Pet of the Day: Lifeline Animal Project brings in Vanelli, for adoption. For more information, click here.