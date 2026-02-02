Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 2, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 2, 2026.

Paul Milliken and Groundhog Day: General Beauregard Lee, Georgia’s Official Weather Prognosticator, made his prediction from his home located at 101 Whistlepig Way, Dauset Trails Nature Center, Jackson. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken was in attendance.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: After winter storms swept their way across the U.S. last week, we’re now left with a blast of arctic air, resulting in some of the lowest temperatures of the season. So how do you stay safe out there and recognize when you need to seek medical treatment? Here to discuss is Emory Dr. Neil Winawer.

Paul speaks with Sandra Diaz-Twine and Family Nina Twine and Eric RiveraNieves: One-of-a-kind survival competition series Extracted drops 11 untrained contestants into the unforgiving Canadian wilderness with no training, no supplies and no mercy, just their instincts and the wild. Their only lifeline is their family watching from afar, torn between love and fear as they face an unthinkable choice: push their loved one or push the ominous "Extract" button. Ultimately, only one survivalist and their family will outlast the rest and claim the $250,000 grand prize.

Ron speaks with Patick Dempsey and Michael about new Fox series Memory of A Killer: Losing one's memory is a devastating hammer blow for anyone, but for Angelo, the stakes couldn't be higher. His hit man job would be perilous enough, but there's an added pressure: Angelo lives two totally separate lives -- fearsome NYC hitman, and sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father. Memory of a Killer airs Monday nights on Fox at 9.

Mz Shyneka spills on the latest entertainment headlines: Two of the most anticipated films of the year have released brand-new trailers. The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Michael have social media buzzing with excitement and questions. Radio personality Mz. Shyneka has more details on both.

Kevin Egan talks more on the World Cup: Today marks 132 days until the World Cup kicks off in Atlanta. Kevin Egan, Atlanta World Cup committee ambassador, joins us with everything fans and residents can expect.



Pet of the Day: Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta brings in Grace for adoption.







