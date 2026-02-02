Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 2, 2026

By Brandolyn Hellams/FOX 5 Atlanta
Published  February 2, 2026 2:28pm EST
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 2, 2026. 

Gen. Beauregard 'Beau' Lee sees his shadow

Gen. Beauregard 'Beau' Lee sees his shadow

Georgia's own General Beauregard "Beau" Lee saw his shadow in Jackson, Georgia, on Groundhog Day, predicting 6 more weeks of winter. 

Paul Milliken and Groundhog Day: General Beauregard Lee, Georgia’s Official Weather Prognosticator, made his prediction from his home located at 101 Whistlepig Way, Dauset Trails Nature Center, Jackson. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken was in attendance.

Dr. Winawer talks about staying healthy in the cold

Dr. Winawer talks about staying healthy in the cold

Dr, Winawer joined Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 2 to talk about how to stay healthy when it is very cold outside. 

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: After winter storms swept their way across the U.S. last week, we’re now left with a blast of arctic air, resulting in some of the lowest temperatures of the season. So how do you stay safe out there and recognize when you need to seek medical treatment? Here to discuss is Emory Dr. Neil Winawer. 

Paul speaks with Sandra Diaz-Twine and Family Nina Twine and Eric Rivera-Nieves

Paul speaks with Sandra Diaz-Twine and Family Nina Twine and Eric Rivera-Nieves

One-of-a-kind survival competition series Extracted drops 11 untrained contestants into the unforgiving Canadian wilderness with no training, no supplies and no mercy, just their instincts and the wild. They'll compete for a $25,000 prize.

Paul speaks with Sandra Diaz-Twine and Family Nina Twine and Eric RiveraNieves: One-of-a-kind survival competition series Extracted drops 11 untrained contestants into the unforgiving Canadian wilderness with no training, no supplies and no mercy, just their instincts and the wild. Their only lifeline is their family watching from afar, torn between love and fear as they face an unthinkable choice: push their loved one or push the ominous "Extract" button. Ultimately, only one survivalist and their family will outlast the rest and claim the $250,000 grand prize. 

Michael Imperioli and Patrick Dempsey talk new Fox show "Memory of A Killer"

Michael Imperioli and Patrick Dempsey talk new Fox show "Memory of A Killer"

Ron chats with the actors about their roles in the film and what fans can expect from the show. Memory of a Killer airs Monday nights on Fox at 9.

Ron speaks with Patick Dempsey and Michael about new Fox series Memory of A Killer: Losing one's memory is a devastating hammer blow for anyone, but for Angelo, the stakes couldn't be higher. His hit man job would be perilous enough, but there's an added pressure: Angelo lives two totally separate lives -- fearsome NYC hitman, and sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father. Memory of a Killer airs Monday nights on Fox at 9.

Mz. Shyneka talks about two of the most anticipated movies of the year

Mz. Shyneka talks about two of the most anticipated movies of the year

Trailers for The Devil Wears Prada 2 and "Michael" have officially been released. Find out what fans can expect.

Mz Shyneka spills on the latest entertainment headlines: Two of the most anticipated films of the year have released brand-new trailers. The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Michael have social media buzzing with excitement and questions. Radio personality Mz. Shyneka has more details on both. 

The countdown to Fifa is on

The countdown to Fifa is on

Kevin Egan gives us some fun facts about the World Cup, and which countries we'll see participating.

Kevin Egan talks more on the World Cup: Today marks 132 days until the World Cup kicks off in Atlanta. Kevin Egan, Atlanta World Cup committee ambassador, joins us with everything fans and residents can expect.
 

Pet of the day

Pet of the day

Golden Retriever Rescue Atlanta brings in Grace for adoption.

Pet of the Day: Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta brings in Grace for adoption. 

 


 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta