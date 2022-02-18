Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 18, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Atlanta’s new DJ school teaches new generation to scratch

Class is in session at Scratchoutloud in Castleberry Hill - but instead of books, you'll need a locker full of vinyl records to get a high grade here.

If you’ve ever watched a really good DJ work the crowd at a concert or in a club, you know there’s real skill and artistry involved in mixing songs and keeping audiences on their feet. And now, Atlanta’s got its very own "DJ school," where new generations can learn how to spin vinyl into musical magic.

This morning, we got our first look inside Scratchoutloud in Castleberry Hill, which is billed as the city’s "only all-vinyl DJ experience" and was created by DJ Princess Cut and Eric Hall. 

The duo says the idea behind the business is simple: preserving and passing on both the art of DJing. They do that through a variety of programs, including six-week "how-to" sessions, private lessons, and a date night experience called SipnScratch.

You probably already know the name DJ Princess Cut; the Atlanta native has traveled the world as a DJ, touring alongside stars like Oprah Winfrey and Goodie Mob, and spins records for Atlanta’s Hot 107.9. Co-founder Hall, meanwhile, is a Bronx native who says his goal is to celebrate and pass on the hip-hop culture that surrounded him growing up.

So, are you ready to rummage through the record crates and start scratching? Scratchoutloud is located inside Koncept House at 141 Mangum Street Southwest in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. Sessions may be booked online by clicking here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting DJ lessons live on Good Day Atlanta! 

Popular webseries IMomSoHard bringing comedy to Cobb Energy

Kristen and Jen are comedians, moms and besties who started the popular web series IMomSoHard that turned into a global phenomenon. Now they're heading to the Cobb Energy Center as part of their Getaway Tour.

Rev. Natosha Reid Rice on managing pandemic burnout

You may be feeling overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands, but there are ways to beat the pandemic burnout. The Rev. Natosha Reid Rice joins Good Day to share ways to get back on track.

What's starting to bloom before spring

It's been feeling a little bit more like spring lately, and the flowers are feeling it too. There are plenty of plants in bloom right now and Pike Nurseries has a look at how you can keep them blossoming until the official start of spring.

Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society

Honeyloaf is a pit bull and terrier mix whose favorite toy is a tennis ball. She loves humans and enjoys being outside.

