Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 18, 2022

Learning to spin at Atlanta’s own "DJ school":

If you’ve ever watched a really good DJ work the crowd at a concert or in a club, you know there’s real skill and artistry involved in mixing songs and keeping audiences on their feet. And now, Atlanta’s got its very own "DJ school," where new generations can learn how to spin vinyl into musical magic.

This morning, we got our first look inside Scratchoutloud in Castleberry Hill, which is billed as the city’s "only all-vinyl DJ experience" and was created by DJ Princess Cut and Eric Hall.

The duo says the idea behind the business is simple: preserving and passing on both the art of DJing. They do that through a variety of programs, including six-week "how-to" sessions, private lessons, and a date night experience called SipnScratch.

You probably already know the name DJ Princess Cut; the Atlanta native has traveled the world as a DJ, touring alongside stars like Oprah Winfrey and Goodie Mob, and spins records for Atlanta’s Hot 107.9. Co-founder Hall, meanwhile, is a Bronx native who says his goal is to celebrate and pass on the hip-hop culture that surrounded him growing up.

So, are you ready to rummage through the record crates and start scratching? Scratchoutloud is located inside Koncept House at 141 Mangum Street Southwest in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. Sessions may be booked online by clicking here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting DJ lessons live on Good Day Atlanta!

