Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 17, 2026

Special guests and segment for Feb. 17, 2026:

A delicious opening day for Cumming’s YAVA Kitchen and Brewhouse: The welcome just got even warmer in the friendly North Georgia city of Cumming. Today is opening day for YAVA Kitchen and Brewhouse, a big new addition to the culinary scene in Forsyth County. And when we say "big," we mean it: the 8,000-square-foot restaurant features seating for more than 300 guests, and the kitchen is spacious enough to accommodate a huge wood-fired grill. Executive chef Bruno Vergara and Culinary Consultant Kevin Maxey say that grill allows for a full menu of smoky-flavored dishes that pair perfectly with the beer being produced in-house by head brewer Alex Ciaburri (former of Roswell’s From the Earth Brewing Company).

Vine & Olive founders Malatrice Montgomery and Ayanna Carver: The ladies talk about how they started their business all while not quitting their day job. They also showed a dinner dish, and make a mocktail. For more information, click here.

Jon Taffer talks "Bar Rescue" Celebrating 10 Seasons: For ten seasons, Paramount Network's hit series Bar Rescue has cemented itself as one of television's most enduring and impactful reality franchises. Taffer as he continues his support of local communities and small businesses by guiding struggling bars and restaurants through mismanagement, financial crises, personnel conflicts and personal stakes. Jon also recently opened a second restaurant in Atlanta.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment headlines: The America's Next Top Model Netflix documentary is making headlines across social media. Ms. J, details falling ill after a stroke, and whether or not Tyra came to visit him. There's also reports a possible sexual assault that happened during filming. "Ms. Basketball" has the details.

Pet of the Day: Furkids brings in Hopper for adoption. For more information, click here.