Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 16, 2026

Published  February 16, 2026 2:51pm EST
ATLANTA - Special guests and segments for Feb. 16, 2026:

Black History Month: Jai Ferrel, CEO for Girl Scouts Atlanta

Jai Ferrel is the first Black CEO for Girl Scouts Atlanta. FOX 5 Atlanta sat down with Ferrel to learn more about her. 

First black Girls Scout CEO in Atlanta Chapter: Did you know Atlanta is the birthplace of the first Black Girl Scout troops in the country? And that rich legacy is continuing with its first black CEO at the helm. We had the opportunity to speak with Jai Ferrel about the history of the troop, and her legacy as the first black CEO. 

Dr. Winawer talks about colorectal cancer

Dr. Winawer joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about colorectal cancer in young people after the death of Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek. 

Dr. Winawer gives the latest in health headlines: Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related death among Americans under the age of 50 — a troubling trend that has been rising over the past two decades. Dr. Winawer has the latest details. 

First black UGA football players, will release a documentary

A new documentary shares the story of "The Bulldogs Five." They are the first black scholarship football players for the university of Georgia. 

First black UGA football players, will release a documentary: A new documentary shares the story of "The Bulldogs Five." They are the first black scholarship football players for the university of Georgia. Three of the history-making gentlemen join us this morning to discuss their legacy. 

Buck chats with Falcons' Khardel Hodge about his HBCU roots

Khardel highlights his HBCU to NFL journey and his visit back to Prarie View A&M University.

Falcons player KhaDarel Hodge chats about his HBCU roots: Khardel highlights his HBCU to NFL journey and his visit back to Prarie View A & M University, where he reflects on how the school shaped him on and off the field.  

April B & Shenelle Simone give the latest in entertainment headlines

Cynthia Erivo speaks out about she and Ariana Grande's friendship, and Brooklyn Beckham writes a note to wife Nicola Peltz. 

April B & Shenelle Simone Flew Here, Grew Here Podcast: Cynthia Erivo speaks out about she and Ariana Grande's friendship, and Brooklyn Beckham writes a note to wife Nicola Peltz. 

Pet of the day: Morrison

Rescue Pals Inc. brings in Morrison for adoption. Visit their website for more information. 

Pet of the Day: Rescue Pals bring in Morrison, for adoption. For more information, click here. 

