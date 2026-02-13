Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 13, 2026

Special guests and segments for Feb. 13, 2026:

Creating the "Paul Milliken" at Brookhaven’s Vero Pizzeria: There’s a new item on the menu at Brookhaven’s popular Vero Pizzeria…and its name might sound a little familiar. The Neapolitan-style pizzeria just marked its 10th anniversary, and as part of the celebration, invited a certain handsome feature reporter to come design his own pie! Vero Pizzeria is the creation of acclaimed restaurateur and Word of Mouth Restaurants founder Michael Arnette, who says he was inspired to create the restaurant after visiting the famed Antica Pizzeria Port’Alba in Naples.

Burgers With Buck Five Church celebrates Valentine's Day: Looking for a great place to go that has all the decor and great food? Buck visits 5 Church Midtown and has a taste of their Valentine's burger. Click here to make your reservation.

Jermaine Harris and Amber Reign Harris star opposite Tyler Perry in Joe’s College Road Trip: To teach his sheltered grandson about the real world, Madea's foul-mouthed brother Joe takes the college-bound teen on a raucous cross-country road trip. Joe's College Road Trip is streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer, here.

Dr. Kelly Fishman talks winter safety and why pets are athletes too: Dr. Fishman gives the surprising signs that show that your pet may be pushing too hard. She'll also give tips on what to do before it becomes a problem.

Nancy Cartwright voice of Bart Simpson celebrates Sipmson 800 episode milestone: In episode one, Marge’s crusade to get the family dog in better shape leads to her entering Santa’s Little Helper in canine agility competitions and a trip to the National Dog Show in Philadelphia. It's an all new milestone 800th episome, and one hour season finale. It airs Sunday on Fox 5.

Before You Say ‘I Do’: 3 Conversations Every Engaged Couple Needs to Have: As we head into one of the most popular proposal days, Melanie Preston gives some advice and tips.

Veda Howard shares her Wisdom Nuggets: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote… from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by scripture.

Pike Nurseries talks Winter warriors: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Pet of the day: Angels Among Us bring in Milley for adoption. Click here to find out more information.