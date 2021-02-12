Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 12, 2021

Stars talk Florida-filmed thriller "Fear of Rain": Following turns in box office hits including the Georgia-lensed Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, Madison Iseman takes on the challenging role of a teenager living with schizophrenia in the new thriller Fear of Rain, out this weekend from Lionsgate.

Exhibit brings Michelangelo masterworks to Metro Atlanta: It’s been more than 500 years since Michelangelo painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, but his work remains one of the great artistic achievements in history. And while many of us may never have the chance to see the artist’s vibrant frescos in person, a unique experience will bring them here to Metro Atlanta for the next few months.

Following stops in cities including New York and Shanghai, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel opens tomorrow at Atlanta’s Westside Cultural Arts Center and runs through May 23.

Valentine's Day Squid Ink Gnocchi recipe from Chef Ed McFarland: If there's one thing Chef Ed McFarland knows well, it's seafood. The owner of Ed's Lobster bar in Manhattan is helping you prepare a Valentine's Day Meal that's sure to impress. Chef Ed McFarland joins us live with how to make make Squid Ink Gnocchi. For more information on Chef Ed Mcfarland follow him on Instagram @chefedmcfarland .

Advertisement

Arlen "Griff" Griffin from "Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell" on Praise 102.5 joins us with more on the latest celebrity news. For more information on "Griff" follow him here.

Pike Nurseries helps us with tips on planting a rose garden: Valentine's Day is this Sunday and the most popular gift is you guessed it, roses! Rena Sartain joins us from Pike Nurseries with a twist on the traditional bouquet of cut flowers, you can plant a rose garden for your sweetheart and enjoy the blooms through the spring and summer year after year. For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

"The Oval" returns to BET with an explosive season two. "Good Day Atlanta's" Sharon Lawson interviews actors Ed Quinn and Kron Moore about the new season. For more information click here.