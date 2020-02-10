Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 10, 2020

Atlanta man brings magic to Downtown Atlanta: Do you believe in magic? Once you’ve seen Peter Morrison at work, you will. Morrison is the "magic man" behind Atlanta Magic Theater, an evening of comedy, audience interaction, and plenty of how-did-he-do-that? moments happening Fridays and Saturdays at the Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park. Morrison created Atlanta Magic Theater in 2016, after years of performing across the country; the magician created San Francisco’s popular The Marrakech Magic Theater in 2010, and performed shows at Hollywood’s Magic Castle before that. So, how does it all work? Well, a magician never reveals his tricks but we can tell you the show is 75-minutes and includes classic sleight-of-hand illusions, mentalism, and audience participation. Audiences are invited to arrive early for some one-on-one entertainment by Mr. Morrison, which starts up to 90 minutes before showtime at the Will Call and information desk. Guests may also purchase drinks from the Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse located in the hotel and bring them into the show. Showtimes for Atlanta Magic Theater are Fridays at 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $40, and VIP tickets (which includes front-row seating) are $45. The Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park is located at 267 Marietta Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta – valet parking is available at the hotel for a $10 rate with ticket purchase.

https://www.atlantamagictheater.com/new-location-atlanta-magic-theater

https://embassysuites3.hilton.com/en/hotels/georgia/embassy-suites-by-hilton-atlanta-at-centennial-olympic-park-ATLESES/index.html

https://www.morrisonmagic.com/

Celebrating Valentine's Day with lovers fondue at Chateau Elan: Love is in the air , with Valentine's Day just around the corner we brought in the Executive Chef rom Chateau Elan, Rodney Ashley along with Chef Madelin Meeden demonstrate how to make a Lover's Fondue. For more information on Chateau Elan click here. For today's recipe see below.

Lover’s Fondue in Versailles at Chateau Elan

2 Cloves Garlic (Chopped)

1.5 Cup Apple Cider or Dry White Wine

8oz Gruyere (Grated)

8oz Cream Cheese (Room Temp)

8oz Raclette Cheese (Grated)

2 Tbls Cornstarch

2 Tbls Lemon Juice

Pinch White Pepper

Salt TT

Pour cider or wine in a fondue pot with garlic on medium heat. When liquid comes to a high simmer, sprinkle handfuls of cheese at a time while stirring until combined Whisk corn starch and lemon juice together until the starch is dissolved and add to the cheese mixture. Transfer the fondue pot to table above heat source or use a hot cast iron. Cast iron retains heat.

Flexi-Chocolate Ganache

3 grams Gelatin leaf Sheets

450 grams Heavy Whipping Cream

100 grams Glucose

1 teaspoon Salt

3 grams Agar Agar

10 grams Sugar

190 grams Dark Couverture Chocolate

Bloom gelatin Sheets in cold water. Mix the Agar Agar in with the sugar. In a sauce pot mix the heavy cream, glucose, salt and sugar/agar mixture. Whisk over low heat, as soon as it comes to a boil turn off heat. Drain the gelatin sheets and add to cream along with the chocolate. Whisk until smooth. Pour into a greased loaf pan or an acetate lined cookie sheet. Refrigerate 3-4 hours. Score and cut into strips or shapes that you prefer.

Meringue Bites

6 egg whites, room temperature

¼ teaspoon Cream of tartar

1.5 grams granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Begin whipping egg whites until Frothy. Add in cream of tartar and beat until soft peaks form. Gradually add in sugar 1 tablespoon at a time until dissolved and stiff glossy peaks form. Beat in vanilla. Using a piping tip, pipe rosettes, stars or dollops onto parchment lined cookie sheet. Place in the oven and allow to bake until firm. 30-35 minutes





Adrian Marcel on Good Day Atlanta: He's the platinum selling R&B singer behind hit songs like "Timeless" and "Slow Burn." Adrian Marcel is taking things back to his roots with the most recent album, "98th." Het sits down with Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley to chat about his new tour and how he is helping local university students.

Credit Expert John Ulzheimer on Good Day Atlanta: Credit is something many of us ue and it's extremely important in our daily lives. Your credit scores play a large role in determining interest rates and terms when you apply for a loan or credit card and whether you're approved. So, we should all be paying close attentionto the new FICO credit scoring models announced last month. For more informationo on John Ulzheimer click here.

Skype interview with Mark Owens from Jenn & Friends on Star 94.1: Mark Owens talks to Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman about being single and not bitter on Valentine's Day. For more information on Mark Owens click here.

Pet of the day from the Cobb County Humane Society. For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.