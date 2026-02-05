Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 5, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 5, 2026:

Paul visits the Serial Killer the Exhibition: "Serial Killer: The Exhibition" is set to make its United States debut at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards beginning this Saturday, February 7th — and this morning, Good Day Atlanta was granted exclusive access for a first look at the chilling collection inside. The exhibition, already a major draw in international cities include London and Paris, features more than 2,100 original artifacts connected to serial killers, ranging from Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses to John Wayne Gacy’s typewriter. Exhibit curators say many of the items come directly from private collections, which means they’ve rarely been seen by the general public — and they also say the focus is on a "documentary, museum-based approach" rather than sensationalism or pure entertainment.

Former Atlanta Dream player, Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA legend Angel McCoughtry talks short film on Prime Video Bygones: Bygones follows Charissa, a determined teen basketball player who forms an unexpected bond with JJ, an aging janitor with a hidden past.



Headkrack of Fox Soul's Side Dish gives the latest in entertainment headlines: Stefon Diggs says before he can pop the question to Cardi B, he must first get his ring at Sunday's Superbowl. And, Halle Berry's Oscar win made history in 2002, but she says the win didn't transform her life like she thought.



The "Menopause at 20" Athlete breaking the silence on Apple TV this month: It's an important conversation about menopause and perimenopause. They're busting myths and giving actual helpful information with Dr Michelle Sands. She's one of the experts in the documentary "balance: A perimenopause journey."

Latest gadgets, tools and advancements that make beauty better with Nyssa Green: Nyssa shows viewers some of the latest gadgets and items that could help make your beauty routine a bit easier.

Chadwick Boyd shows viewers a fun and easy recipe: It's his cedar plank salmon with citrus & herb oil. It’s a simple technique that adds a lot of flavor using a cedar plank and a fresh, clever mix of citrus and herbs. The recipe is budget-conscious, straightforward to prepare and designed to help people get a flavorful dinner on the table quickly. The total cooking time is about 20–25 minutes. Keep up with Chadwick on Instagram @ChadwickBoyd

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Ring Pop for adoption.


