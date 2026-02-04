Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 4, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 4, 2026:

Event "raises a glass" to history and heritage of Delta Air Lines: Just about a year after the Delta Flight Museum re-opened its renovated space to the public, you're invited to come raise a glass to the continued success of the high-flying destination. The museum will host its 2026 Hops in the Hangar event on Saturday, February 21st, partnering with local breweries as a way to raise money for the mission of preserving the history of Atlanta's own Delta Air Lines. Attendees with "1st Class" tickets gain entry at 6:00 p.m., and "Economy" ticketholders may enter an hour later; the event is set to run through 10:00 p.m. for everyone. Throughout the evening, guests will be able to sample local beers and enjoy light bites while getting a look inside the Delta Flight Museum, which houses a massive collection of artifacts (including action airplanes) collected since the 1950s. In case you haven't stopped by the museum lately, much of it is located inside the Historic Hangars, which were built back in the 1940s. The hangars use exhibits and interactive experiences to trace the fascinating history of the airline and tell the story of how air travel has evolved over the decades. Meanwhile, the museum's 747 Experience allows guests to board the first 747-400 ever built, Delta’s Ship 6301. To find the Delta Flight Museum, type 1220 Woolman Place, Atlanta into your GPS. And for information about Hops in the Hangar and to purchase tickets, click here.

Aldis Hodge and Matthew Lillard talk Season 2 of Cross on Amazon Prime: Detective Alex Cross as he hunts a ruthless female vigilante targeting corrupt billionaires, a case that becomes deeply personal and dangerous, forcing him to protect a new target, Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard), and confront escalating threats while his partner, John Sampson, navigates his own parallel journey. Cross will premiere February 11, 2026, on Prime Video. Watch the trailer here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Mr. Beast is offering contestants an opportunity to win up to 5-million dollars on the third season of his competition series — "Beast Games." 'Baywatch' is looking for lifeguards and beachgoers for its reboot. Tess Hammock joins us with those casting call announcements.

Fear Factor: House of Fear contestant from Lawrenceville: Strangers must coexist in a harsh, isolated place while facing extreme challenges and playing a devious social game where trust is scarce and fear becomes a strategic tool. Johnny Knoxville hosts the new show on Fox. It airs tonight at 9pm.





Jackie Paige gives tips on enjoying game day food without the shame: The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and everyone will indulge in wings, chips, and other party foods. Jackie Paige gives tips on how you can stay hydrated and healthy.

Pet of the day: Hall County Animal Shelter brings in Presley for adoption. For information on adoption, click here.