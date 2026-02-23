Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 23, 2026

Here are today's guests and special segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Marietta favorite begins new chapter as Asher & Rose: A longtime favorite in downtown Marietta is redefining the way it feeds the community. This morning, we paid a visit to Asher & Rose Modern Grocers — formerly known as Piastra. Although the Italian restaurant was a local favorite for a decade, owners Greg Lipman and Betty Bahl say they felt it was time for a "new chapter" — which meant closing down the restaurant for a couple of weeks and transforming it into a café and marketplace focused on locally-grown products. Lipman and Bahl (who are son and mother, by the way) say they’ll continue serving up customer favorites in the café, including pizzas, pastas, and freshly baked items. But they say the addition of the market will allow them to nourish the community in a different way, as well as help support other Georgia businesses by stocking their products.

Brit Lower talks Severance and SAG Awards nomination: Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives; when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Mz. Shyneka has the latest entertainment headlines: America's Next Top Model contestants unite, lobby government for reality TV protections. And another reality star announced that she's being diagnosed with cervical cancer. Streetz 94.5's Mz. Shyneka has the latest information.

Pet of the Day: Shelter x Shelves Rescue brings in Charleston for adoption. Click here for more information.

