Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 6, 2021

Restaurant cooks up "sweet" way to give back this holiday season: For many of us, it’s just not the holiday season if we don’t build a gingerbread house. And this year, a popular restaurant chain with locations here in Metro Atlanta is making that tradition easy to accomplish — not to mention giving it a delicious added layer of meaning.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar just released its DIY Gingerbread House Kits for a third season, selling them for $6.95 per kit and donating all the proceeds to Habitat for Humanity. The kits will be available through the end of the month and come with all the basics for creating a super-sweet tiny house: pre-cut gingerbread walls, roof pieces, icing, and decorative candies.

For more information on the DIY Gingerbread House Kits, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, doing a little sweet home construction ourselves!

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest Covid-19 news: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine or his Q&A on Instagram follow him @Neilwinawer .

Actor, Henry Winkler joins us to talk about his memorabilia collection: Henry Winkler burst onto the Hollywood scene back in the 1970s as Arthur Fonzarelli on "Happy Days." And with an entertainment career that has now spanned fifty years, he has quite the collection of memorabilia, that he is now auctioning off to benefit charity. He joins us live with more. Click here for more information on Henry Winkler.

Doctor Taz Bahatia joins us with tips for staying healthy over the holiday season: For more information on Dr. Taz Bhatia click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Advertisement

Radio personality and host of the popular podcast "The Friendzy," Jenn Hobby joins us with ideas for teacher gifts: For more information on Jenn Hobby click here.