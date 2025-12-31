Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 31, 2025

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on Dec. 31:

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Glen Powell's new comedy, "Chad Powers" has just scored another season, and the hulu series is currently looking for football players to hit the field. Plus, an upcoming project in Atlanta needs extras donning formal attire. Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock joined us with those casting call announcements.



Opting out of the "new year, new you" pressure: Every holiday season, we’re told we need to reinvent ourselves by January 1st. New routines. New habits. New programs. New everything. 2025 National Research Study on Confidence shows that this culture of constant reinvention may actually be feeding the confidence crisis Americans are already experiencing.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a kitten named Hulu. Click here for more information.