Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 30, 2025

Special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta for Dec. 30, 2025:

"New Year, Greener You" with Emory farm educator Daniel Parson: At Emory’s Oxford College Organic Farm, farmer educator Daniel Parson spends the winter helping students think more intentionally about their food – where it comes from, how it is grown, and who is growing it. He says this quieter season is the perfect time for families to reset their habits and make a few realistic, greener changes for the year ahead.

New year, new hobby with L&L Crafty Finds, and Adult Creative Hub: Owners, and sisters Linda and LaToya Lott say the mission is to create a welcoming and vibrant space where friends and family can bond over creative projects such as martini making, candle making, and beginner makeup. Click here for more information.

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines: Beyoncé has added another title to her resume, Kim and Kanye are making things work for the kids sake, and Tyler Perry shuts down the alleged accuser with text messages. Brenda Alexander has the details.

Pet of the day: FurKids brings in a Beagle named Barbara. Click here for more information.